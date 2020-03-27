OSWEGO — A Sterling man is facing multiple felony charges following an incident in which police say he fired a gun in the city of Oswego on Thursday morning.
The Oswego Police Department (OPD) arrested 23 year-old Dylan Holmes, of Sterling, following an incident Thursday in which a gun was allegedly fired from a vehicle in the vicinity of West Oneida Street and West Eighth Street in the Port City. Authorities charged Holmes with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, and first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony.
OPD responded to a report of an unknown person firing a handgun from a vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. on Thursday in an area near West Oneida and West Eighth streets. Responding officers located a spent, .380 caliber bullet casing in the street, and officers determined through an investigation there was a verbal dispute between two individuals the previous day.
According to police, one of the individuals involved in the dispute drove to West Oneida Street near the intersection with West Eighth Street and fired a gun. OPD officials said officers were able to obtain a suspect name and a description of the vehicle.
Several hours after the incident, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers arrested Holmes at a location on Sterling Station Road in Cayuga County. OPD officials said Holmes was arrested without incident with the assistance from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.
Police say Holmes allegedly possessed a loaded handgun and was the person responsible for firing the gun in Oswego earlier in the day Thursday. Authorities said a search of the residence was conducted and a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol was recovered.
Holmes was transported to the Oswego City Police Department and charged before being sent to the Oswego County Correctional Facility until his arraignment Friday in Oswego County CAP court. Holmes was released on his own recognizance on pre-trial release with electronic monitoring.
