Statewide Oswego Lighthouse photograph exhibit

Maritime Museum seeks entrants to compete with best Empire State artists
OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is calling for entries to a statewide exhibition featuring the iconic West Pierhead Lighthouse.
Photographers travel from around New York to Oswego to photograph the 87-year-old structure in all four seasons and officials say they want to feature that work locally.
“Lighthouses have a special place in the hearts and minds of many and serve, much as they always have, as beacons of hope and sanctuary,” said Maritime Museum Executive Director Mercedes Niess. “As stewards of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse, the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego is responsible for spearheading the physical restoration, historic interpretation and public access tours of the iconic symbol of our city.”
For most of the last decade, volunteers have dedicated thousands of hours to restoring the lighthouse that sits prominently in Oswego Harbor. After its beacon was automated in the late 1960s, several decades of vacancy led to serious deterioration of both exterior and interior walls and features.
Through a partnership with the city of Oswego, the museum has restored the lighthouse to near-original condition and conducts boat tours in the summer.
The Maritime Museum seeks to engage artists in juried photography exhibit and a virtual exhibit featuring the “amazing works of the New York state photography community.”
The lighthouse-centered juried exhibits will display selected works from both youth and adult entries. Through these exhibits, the museum seeks to promote the photographers, and use their works to build a sense of community pride in our local historical resources.
The juried exhibit will be unveiled May 15, 2021 at the Maritime Museum’s annual Waterfront Open House weekend and can be viewed through Labor Day. All photographs must be submitted by April 30, 2021.
The complete call for artists and rules for entry are available at hlwmm.org or call 315-342-0480 for more information. The Maritime Museum and Treasure Chest Gift Shop are open by appointment through March 31, 2021.
