State to enforce new masking mandate; Port City follows suit in city buildings

OSWEGO — Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced a new mask mandate that bears a similar resemblance to state measures taken last year to address COVID-19’s spread and potential holiday surges.
Starting Dec. 13, people will be required to wear masks in all indoor facilities that don’t already require a COVID-19 vaccination, the governor’s office announced Friday. This measure is the latest in the state’s ongoing efforts to address rising coronavirus cases compounded by the omicron variant’s recent emergence.
“My two top priorities are to protect the health of New Yorkers and to protect the health of our economy. The temporary measures I am taking today will help accomplish this through the holiday season,” Hochul said in a Friday statement. “I have warned for weeks that additional steps could be necessary, and now we are at that point based upon three metrics: increasing cases, reduced hospital capacity and insufficient vaccination rates in certain areas.”
Hochul said the new mandate would be in effect until Jan. 15, 2022, at which point the state will “readdress” the measure and evaluate its necessity.
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year implemented similar measures that enforced public masking during the early months of the pandemic. His measure, which went into effect in April 2020, was later changed in May of this year to alleviate mask requirements for individuals who received a vaccination.
Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, R-Pulaski, who was a strict critic of masking mandates during the Cuomo administration, said this “backwards” step was unnecessary.
“Despite 80 percent of adults in New York being fully vaccinated, we are once again being force-fed another statewide mandate announced without notice, with little information, from a podium at a press conference. Gov. Hochul is using the same heavy-handed process that we grew all too familiar with — and tired of — under her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo,” Barclay said.
Locally, the Oswego County Health Department recently reported one of its highest seven-day rolling positive test averages since the start of the pandemic at 13.9 percent, Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said at Friday’s press conference at the Oswego Fire Department’s east side station.
As of Thursday, the county reported there were 676 positive COVID cases over the past seven days.
Weatherup said that returning to previous “aggressive” measures taken by the state last year was not the answer. He insisted that residents get vaccinated as it is “our best defense against the virus.”
“No one wants to go back to the more aggressive measures that were taken last year. No one wants to give up our right to maintain our own communities,” Weatherup said. “Our businesses can’t afford another shutdown and ensuring that our children remain safe, and their schools remain open, are important priorities for us.”
When pressed about the new mandate, Weatherup said that while masks “work” and vaccines “seem to work,” mandates “don’t work.” He pointed to the county’s rural demographic and smaller communities as examples as to why locally this mandate wouldn’t necessarily play into the county’s demographic.
“We have a different situation than perhaps the mayors of larger cities. We have some other mayors in smaller communities but we are a lot more rural and suburban so we don’t have quite the same settings and congregations with people and mass gatherings,” he said.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow welcomed the news of the statewide mask mandate on Friday, calling it a “good thing.” In addition to the upcoming state mandate, Barlow on Friday implemented a local mask mandate for residents who enter city properties to start this week because “it is the responsible thing to do.”
“There is a mask mandate implemented statewide because there was (one) in 2020 when the data wasn’t this bad,” Barlow said of the new mandate. “It makes sense to go back to masks.”
