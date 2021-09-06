ALBANY — Days ahead of the start of instruction for central New York schools, state health officials are still issuing guidance and regulations aimed at student safety amid a recent spike of COVID-19 cases across the region.
Gov. Kathy Hochul this Thursday announced a requirement for weekly COVID-19 testing for administrators, teachers and other school staff who are not yet vaccinated against the coronavirus. Hochul’s announcement comes as statewide COVID-19 cases rise to the highest point in more than six months, including in Oswego County and central New York.
“My top priority is to get children back to school and protect the environment, so they can learn and everyone is safe,” Hochul said in a statement, noting she announced a series of back-to-school safety initiatives on her first day as governor, including a universal mask mandate for anyone entering schools. “We are now issuing guidance to make sure our school staff are vaccinated or tested regularly for themselves and their families, our students, and our communities. Our children deserve to be safe and protected in schools, and I am doing everything in my power to guarantee that.”
Hochul, who previously said she would like to see a vaccine mandate for school employees, made the announcement after the state Public Health and Health Planning Council approved an emergency regulation and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker issued a determination requiring all teachers, administrators and other school employees submit to weekly testing or provide proof of vaccination.
The nine-page document outlining the Public Health and Health Planning Council’s emergency regulations call on all schools to report COVID-19 testing to the state Department of Health (DOH) daily. The regulations also allow the health commissioner to require routine testing in other settings, such as homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and other health care facilities.
The testing or vaccination mandate comes after the state DOH released a 12-page document offering interim guidance for classroom instruction in New York schools. In addition to the universal mask mandate, the state’s guidance calls on all schools to review and adopt all aspects of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) school guidance.
The state guidance also notes schools should support opportunities for students and staff to access vaccination clinics, implement physical distancing “to the extent possible” and offers direction on quarantining, contact tracing, sports and ventilation systems.
“We need to get all of our children back in schools and in a safe environment which promotes healthy learning,” Zucker said in a statement. “While we continue to work with local school districts and local health departments, we listened to feedback from parents, teachers and education advocates who asked for additional statewide guidance on masks, vaccines, social distancing and testing and for recommendations on challenges like school bus safety and navigating high-risk sports and extracurricular activities.”
The state’s updated guidance and testing requirement comes as health officials across the country sound the alarm about the COVID-19 Delta variant, which has largely been deemed the culprit of rising cases across the U.S. More than 5,000 New Yorkers have been testing positive for COVID-19 each day over the past week, up more than 10-fold from the 2021 lows of roughly 300 per day in late June.
Oswego County recently reported more than 300 new cases in a week, the highest seven-day total since early 2021.
Across the nation, COVID-19 related hospitalizations recently reached the highest point in several states, mostly in the southern U.S., according to the Associated Press (AP). The AP reported the coronavirus is increasingly taking a toll on children, with young people accounting for roughly one-third of new cases in several states. Available vaccines are not yet authorized for use in children under the age of 12.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang told The Palladium-Times earlier this week the county has seen a similar trend with rising cases among the youngest population. Rising cases among young people is largely reflective of vaccination rates, Huang said, with the highest vaccination rates seen among the oldest residents and descending with age.
Oswego County continues to lag behind the state vaccination rate, with roughly 53 percent of the county population completing a vaccine regimen compared to 60 percent of the state population.
Local health officials continue to urge all those eligible to get vaccinated, with Huang noting earlier this week it’s a good time for students aged 12 and older to get vaccinated as schools are set to re-open.
