PULASKI — An Oswego County women was arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection to an alleged incident in which a stolen pickup truck crashed into a convenience store.
Pulaski-based state police on Monday said 29-year-old Granby resident Cayla Newcombe was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, first-degree reckless endangerment, both class D felonies, in addition to unclassified misdemeanors driving while ability impaired and reckless driving.
Police said Newcombe failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into the gas station. The Granby woman was also charged with speeding and several other traffic tickets.
Authorities said an investigation determined Newcombe was speeding southbound on Interstate 81 and failed to stop at a stop sign at the exit ramp, driving into the Valero Gas Station/Sunshine Mini Mart located at 3323 Maple Ave. in the village of Pulaski.
The Exit 36 ramp off I-81 south near the site of the crash is roughly 1,200 feet from the state police barracks in Pulaski.
According to state police, an employee at the store was transported and released from Oswego Hospital.
Following the arrest, police said the pickup truck Newcombe was driving was reported stolen from a residence in the village of Lacona, a community roughly seven miles north of the village of Pulaski.
Newcombe was uninjured and transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment following the collision, authorities said.
