State police say man drowned in Salmon River reservoir

REDFIELD, N.Y. — A 19-year-old North Syracuse man is dead after what authorities describe as a possible drowning in the Salmon River Reservoir over the weekend.
State police responded to the town of Redfield shortly after 5 p.m. to reports of a possible drowning at the Salmon River Reservoir, located off county Route 17. Police said Dylan Dunn, a 19-year-old from North Syracuse, was swimming with family before struggling and going underwater, according to witnesses.
Authorities said an investigation determined Dunn and a 12-year-old family member were swimming with a “large piece of driftwood” around 4 p.m. The pair swam across the reservoir to the southern shore before exiting the water and walking the shoreline on foot to a spot they believed was short enough to swim across.
According to state police, Dunn and the 12-year-old family member got about halfway across the reservoir when Dunn started to go underwater and was yelling for help. The 12-year-old attempted to help Dunn but was unsuccessful. The 12-year-old then swam the remainder of the distance across the reservoir and exited the water to call for help.
Dunn’s body was located by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team roughly 80 feet from the shoreline, authorities said. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Salmon River Reservoir is a 2,660-acre man-made body of water created in the early 1900s by damming the Salmon River above the Salmon River Falls area. According to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the reservoir has a maximum depth of about 50 feet.
State police were assisted on the scene by the Owego County Sheriff’s Office, Redfield Fire Department, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office AIR 1 helicopter, and Northern Oswego County Ambulance.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
