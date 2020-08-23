State police investigating 2 weekend crashes

OSWEGO COUNTY — New York State Police say a pair of serious motor vehicle accidents occurred on local roads this weekend, with one claiming the life of a man attempting to cross a roadway and a separate head-on collision leaving its drivers and occupants with non-life threatening injuries.
According to police reports, the first incident occurred Friday evening on state Route 48 (Wyborn Road) in the town of Granby. Troopers said Christopher Connelly, 48, of Phoenix, was attempting to “walk across state Route 48” at roughly 10:15 p.m. and “entered the northbound lane.” A 2008 Chrysler minivan, operated by Willian C. Castle Jr., 58, of Martville, was northbound on the same road and “was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian,” police said. Connelly was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they conducted a standard field sobriety on Castle, which “tested negative for any alcohol impairment.” Castle was reportedly not injured in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.
Troopers also reported a separate car accident, this time with no fatalities, on Saturday afternoon in the town of Parish. According to police, a 2006 Ford SUV operated by Kenneth R. Horning, 57, of Parish, was eastbound on state Route 69 when he “crossed over into the westbound lane” and drove directly into a 2018 Kia SUV. Amanda L. Hughes, 36, of Camden, was driving the Kia, police said, with a 42-year-old male and two 1-year-old children as passengers. Horning was also carrying a 7-year-old passenger in his vehicle, according to police documents.
Horning, his passenger and Hughes and her passengers were all transported to Upstate University Hospital with “non-life threatening” injuries, troopers said. The investigation is continuing, and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and the Parish Volunteer Fire Department assisted state police at the scene in Parish.
