GRANBY – State police in Fulton are investigating a two-vehicle crash in the town of Granby that sent one motorist to the hospital.
New York State Police on Tuesday announced a two-vehicle crash in Oswego County that occurred just before 7 p.m. Monday evening on county Route 14 in the town of Granby. Troopers said around 6:56 p.m. a Ford pickup truck struck a tractor-trailer parked on the side of the road.
Authorities said the 2014 Ford F-150, which was operated by Alexander J. Fatcheric, 25, of Fulton, was traveling northbound on county Route 14 when his vehicle struck the rear or a tractor-trailer that state police said was legally parked along the shoulder of the roadway.
Troopers said Fatcheric was transported to SUNY Upstate Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further information was provided.
The investigation is continuing, according to state police.
