ALBANY — As New York residents gear up to travel for the holidays, New York State Police remind them to drive safely.
State police this month are once again participating in a special enforcement initiative to prevent unsafe driving behaviors during the holiday season. Throughout the coming weeks, commuters statewide should expect to see additional patrols supplemented by dedicated impaired driving patrols.
This special enforcement program is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. It started on Dec. 17 and runs through New Year’s Day, according to a state police release.
As motorists travel, they may notice additional troopers along roadways supplemented with drug recognition experts, fixed sobriety checkpoints, underage drinking enforcement, speed enforcement and the use of Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles, the release said.
According to police, CITE vehicles blend in with everyday traffic and allow troopers to easily identify motorists using handheld devices while driving and to have increased visibility of distracted driving violations.
In addition to the increased number of DWI checkpoints and patrols, troopers will watch for distracted drivers, vehicle occupants not properly wearing seat belts and drivers violating the “Move Over Law” — the law requiring motorists to exercise caution when passing emergency vehicles stopped in or on the side of the road.
During last year’s crackdown, 440 people were arrested for DWI and 36,142 tickets were issued. Of those, 12,172 tickets were issued for speeding, 966 for distracted driving and 389 for breaking the “Move Over Law.” State police additionally investigated three fatal crashes, authorities reported.
The campaign is sponsored through the state STOP-DWI Foundation and funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC).
In an effort to prevent further dangerous drivers, the GTSC and the STOP-DWI Foundation urge motorists to use their “Have a Plan” mobile app.
The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list and provides information on DWI laws and penalties and ways to report a suspected impaired driver, the release said.
The STOP-DWI campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the GSTC. The campaign also targets Memorial Day, July 4, Halloween, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.
Someone charged with impaired driving could face arrest, jail time, and substantial fines and attorney fees that average up to $10,000, according to police. Those drivers additionally face the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates, and dozens of unanticipated expenses from attorney fees, fines and court costs, car towing and repairs and lost time at work.
