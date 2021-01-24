HANNIBAL — A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday on multiple counts of promotion and possession of child pornography, according to state troopers.
John P. Clark, of Fulton, was subsequently charged with two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony, and two counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony, according to a release this weekend from the New York State Police.
According to law enforcement officials, members of the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigations based out of Fulton executed a search warrant Friday at 85 Country Lane, Hannibal, after a tip that "someone at this residence was uploading/downloading child pornography via the internet.”
The investigation included work with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, police said, and Clark was arraigned via Skype and released on pretrial probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.