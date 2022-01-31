ALBANY — State legislative redistricting maps submitted by Democratic members of New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission this past Sunday could cut the GOP House of Representatives members from eight seats to four.
The new lines drawn by the Democratic-controlled state legislature abolish the current 22nd District held by U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-22) due to a loss of population. The new 22nd District is split between retiring U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-24) and U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY-19).
The proposed new maps would run the 24th District from the eastern border of Erie County over to and under Monroe County and back up again north of Syracuse in Onondaga County, sweeping through Oswego and Oneida counties northeast to Jefferson County.
In a press release Monday, Tenney officially announced her campaign to represent the newly drawn New York’s 23rd Congressional District in Congress. The new district includes sections of four counties Tenney currently represents — Cortland, Tioga, Broome and Chenango, home of her family business Mid-York Press.
In a statement, Tenney said throughout her career she’s stood up for upstate New York and the Southern Tier, fighting for the shared conservative values in Albany and Washington.
“My family business has been owned and operated in Chenango County since 1946, creating jobs for hundreds of people in our community over the years and contributing to our Southern Tier economy,” Tenney said. “I look forward to meeting and earning the support of even more New Yorkers and getting to work for our region in Congress.”
The plan by Democrats appears to also focus on U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY-11), Katko and Tenney, while eliminating U.S. Rep. Tom Reed’s current (R-23) district.
The plan does not affect House Republican Chair Elise Stefanik.
Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political report tweeted “New York’s newly 1st District held by GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin, who is vacating his seat for a run at the Governor’s chair, would trend further blue, thus creating an exceptional Dem pickup opportunity.”
State GOP Chair Nick Langworthy said the plan is a “brazen and outrageous” attempt at rigging the election to keep Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the house.
“Democrats are circumventing the will of the people,” Langworthy said in a statement.
New York is also losing one of its 27 House seats due to the 2020 Census that also reduced congressional delegates in six other states.
Former GOP Representative John Fasco said cutting out a GOP member representing the five boroughs could also disadvantage New York City, as Republicans are on track to gain control of the House next year.
“It clearly hurts New York City because the House is going to flip to Republican control, and without a voice on the Republican side, it makes it more difficult to accomplish all the goals we share,” he said. “It’s not the interest of New York state and New York City — just simply the Democratic Party.”
The maps could be voted on as early as Wednesday.
