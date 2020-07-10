State GOP calls for return to ‘law and order’

ALBANY — A coalition of elected Republican officials and law enforcement leaders on Friday called for the “restoration of law and order” in New York, citing statistics and reports of troubling criminal trends statewide.
Led by Pulaski’s Will Barclay, the GOP Assembly boss, the Zoom conference call gathered county sheriffs, police chiefs, district attorneys and others to decry recent Democrat-led justice reform out of Albany. The effects of those reforms, according to Republicans, were ill considered and the new laws ill conceived.
“Things are getting out of control,” said Barclay, who has represented Oswego County in the state Legislature for nearly 20 years. “It’s hard to conclude it hasn’t been a result of these pro-criminal policies.”
Barclay laid out the recent figures he said buoyed his thesis, gleaned from police department records. Compared to 2019, homicides in New York City in 2020 are up 27 percent; burglaries are up 45 percent and shootings up 63 percent. The total number of NYC shooting victims year-to-date in 2020 is 717; there were 439 in all of 2019. It’s not just downstate either, Barclay said: In Albany, homicides are up 800 percent.
“When we pass pro-criminal bills, we see these consequences,” Barclay said. “We need to change the priorities and direction the state is going. This is about the safety of New York citizens, and trying to protect those who are being hurt and threatened.”
Democrats took control of the New York State Senate majority in January 2019, giving Dems reign over both houses of the Legislature as well as the governor’s desk. Lawmakers immediately set about passing an aggressive series of reforms to the state’s cash bail system, claiming the antiquated protocol created two separate court systems: one for those who can afford to get out of jail, and one for those who can’t.
Many charges that were previously bailable are now resolved (for the time being) with an appearance ticket. This has led, Republicans say, to giving recidivists the chance to offend over and over with little threat of punishment. Even more disturbing, said Rennselaer County DA Mary Pat Donnelly, is leniency by courts often leading to contempt from the accused.
“We have scared witnesses and brazen defendants,” Donnelly said. “Cases of defendants telling judges ‘I know you can’t hold me on bail’ are well documented, and it’s created a tide within the criminal justice system.”
Shootings in Troy, one of the cities she serves, are up 600 percent according to Donnelly.
Reached for comment, Senate Majority spokesman Mike Murphy said Democrats were unimpressed by the GOP tact.
“Unfortunately, we have seen so many Trumpites follow his playbook of distortion and lies,” Murphy told The Palladium-Times. “It’s sad when our elected leaders follow this playbook and dangerous when law enforcement follows that playbook.”
Barclay said while his conference was not against the idea of modernizing elements of the state’s justice system, the current trajectory is harmful.
“Let’s do this in a smart way, not an anti-police way,” Barclay said.
Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan said the notion that there is a “morale problem” among police officers and departments is an understatement.
“There is deep concern by every law enforcement officer about the consequences of getting in a police car,” Phelan said. “Will they end up in jail at the end of the night? Every police officer is asking if they have what’s necessary to do their jobs, and that leads to a lack of public safety. Officers are going to be hesitant to do what they need to do to protect people, and I only fear it’s going to be worse.”
