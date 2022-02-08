ALBANY — Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the New York State Department of Health has shortened close-contact COVID-19 quarantining protocols affecting teachers, staff and students.
On Friday, Feb. 4, the state Department of Health posted on its website:
• If you are vaccinated and have had a booster, you do not need to quarantine for being in close contact with a positive.
• If you are vaccinated, but have not had a booster due to not being eligible yet, you do not need to quarantine for being in close contact with a positive.
• If you are vaccinated and qualify for a booster but have not yet had the booster, you must quarantine for five days, but can choose to “Test to Stay” at work or school if you are symptom free.
“Fully vaccinated means you’ve had your first two injections, or one if someone chose J&J, and if you’ve had your booster shot it’s referred to as ‘up to date,’” said Dr. Jiancheng Huang, director of public health for the Oswego County Health Department.
Huang said it all has to do with the efficacy rate of a person’s vaccine. If a person is “up to date,” there is no longer a need for someone to quarantine if they show no symptoms because they are as vaccinated as they can be. However if they are not “up to date,” there is a possibility they’re efficacy level has lowered to a degree where they could become very sick, he said.
“Test to Stay” is a strategy that’s being left up to local health departments to enforce or not. Under this provision, asymptomatic unvaccinated school-based close contacts (students, teachers and school staff), in order to avoid exclusion from classes or work (but not other restrictions of quarantine), must prove negative testing results through serial testing using rapid Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT) or antigen tests during a seven-day period following exposure to a positive.
For Oswego County students and workers, it breaks down to submitting a negative test on days 1, 3 and 5 after exposure to a positive case of the virus. If day 3 or 5 falls on a weekend, a negative test will be required on the Monday the person returns to school. “If a school feels they have the capacity and can do ‘Test to Stay,’ this is open to them and is a school decision,” Huang said.
