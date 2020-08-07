State, city officials mark ‘new day for Oswego’s waterfront’

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, center, gets good height on her dirt toss for the ceremonial groundbreaking at Wright’s Landing Marina on Friday. Part of the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, a portion of the city’s west side shoreline will receive more than $6 million in improvements, renovations and investment aimed at attracting more pedestrian traffic to “finally” take advantage of the waterfront, Mayor Billy Barlow said. Above from left: Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez, Barlow, Hochul, Department of General Services Commissioner RoAnn Destito, State Sen. Patty Ritchie and Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay.