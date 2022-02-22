FULTON — Results of the state comptroller’s yearlong audit of Fulton’s financial affairs found discrepancies in the handling of its capital projects account.
According to key findings in the report, the city chamberlain failed to maintain complete, up-to-date capital projects records. Of 308 capital projects, 279 projects were left open. Additionally, the Fulton Common Council did not approve capital projects budgets, stay on top of financial outcomes, or approve the closing of over 90 percent of the open projects on the city’s books dating back to 1987, the report stated.
The projects consisted of general, water, sewer, refuse and garbage jobs.
According to the fiscal year ending 2020, 279 completed projects carried an ending fund (cash balance) totaling $872.534, including 218 projects showing residual cash balances totaling $967,711, plus an additional 21 projects totaling deficits of $95,177 that required additional funding.
Fulton city records revealed the remaining 40 completed projects broke even and had zero residual fund balances.
Dan O’Brien, current city chamberlain, said the audit was beneficial to the office and he welcomed it.
“After reviewing the audit, we now have a firm understanding of our issues in our capital funds account,” O’Brien said. “From this welcomed report we will develop a clear corrective action plan to address current issues and make sure we have the tools in place to maintain the level of the reporting needed for the future.”
The report stated, “No one record contained a complete financial history of the capital projects. We identified the following recordkeeping deficiencies:”
• The accounting system subsidiary revenue ledger and general ledger balance sheet accounts (e.g., cash, receivables and payables, fund balance) were not broken out by individual project. Only the subsidiary expenditures accounts were separated by project in the accounting system.
• At the beginning of the comptroller’s fieldwork, the spreadsheet had not been updated for about two years (since May 2019). Although the spreadsheet shows balance sheet, revenue and expenditure control accounts by individual project, it does not contain the detailed revenue and expenditure transactions.
• Budgeted revenues were not included in either the accounting system or the spreadsheet. Therefore, officials did not have information readily available to monitor the availability and timeliness of estimated revenues (e.g., grants, state aid, serial bonds) expected to finance each project.
• The spreadsheet has 143 projects with start dates that ranged from 1987 through 2003 that are combined and have a total fund balance of $155,731. However, the spreadsheet does not show individual project’s results or the ending fund balance for these projects. The chamberlain updated the spreadsheet during the audit.
According to the report, key recommendations from the state comptroller’s office were to maintain accurate and up-to-date capital projects records for individual projects, approve and monitor capital project budgets, and correct the accounting errors and close completed projects in a timely manner.
The report also said Fulton city officials agreed with the report’s findings and indicated they plan to initiate corrective action.
O’Brien told The Palladium-Times steps have been taken to ensure this.
“The mayor and I have already started a preliminary outline of what some of the elements of the Corrective Action Plan will look like,” O’Brien said. “Those points will be shared with the common council for review and input.”
Regarding the audit, Deputy Comptroller for Local Government and School Accountability Elliott Auerbach said nothing most likely went wrong, but life went on and sometimes it’s about laser focus on a project-by-project basis. Auerbach characterized the errors as a “paperwork effort to make sure, once again, everything is accounted for.”
Auerbach confirmed the audit was done at the invitation of Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels in January with the goal toward improved management.
Michaels confirmed Auerbach’s comments to The Palladium-Times with a clarification of how the city intends to move forward.
“When I came into office in January 2020, I knew one of the first orders of business was to call for an audit by the New York state comptroller to ensure we set the foundation for strong financial management and oversight,” Michaels said. “That’s exactly what I did.”
Michaels said little did they know in January 2020 a pandemic would soon follow, causing great disruption to everyone’s lives. Nonetheless, they stayed the course.
“We have spent nearly two years working side by side with the Office of the State Comptroller during their engagement,” she said. “It was a pleasure working with the team and learning from what they had to offer. While certainly there is work to be done in terms of capital project management dating back decades, there was also a great deal positive that came from this audit. We are committed to improving how we manage capital projects and we are committed to improving how each and every department operates. Getting our internal affairs in order will only strengthen and support the growth and development of the city.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.