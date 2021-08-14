Barclay calls it a "massive disservice" and "slap in the face" to New Yorkers
ALBANY – The New York state Assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he steps down, the chamber's top Democrat said Friday.
Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday over sexual harassment allegations, days after he faced increasing pressure to resign or face the possibility of being ousted by the Democratic-controlled Legislature through the impeachment process. Cuomo said at the time that it would not take effect for 14 days.
The state attorney general last week released an independent investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement that the Assembly Judiciary Committee had heard from its lawyers that it can’t impeach and remove an elected official no longer in office. Nevertheless, Heastie said, the evidence the committee had gathered “could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned.”
Since March, outside lawyers have been helping the committee conduct a wide ranging investigation on whether there were grounds to impeach Cuomo, a Democrat. The announcement came on a day the Assembly had initially set as a deadline for Cuomo’s legal team to respond with any additional evidence refuting the allegations against him.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, called the decision to drop the impeachment investigation “a massive disservice” to transparency and accountability.
“Moving forward with the impeachment would have brought a necessary conclusion to an important endeavor and ensured Andrew Cuomo would never be permitted to hold statewide office,” Barclay said. “Instead, mountains of evidence and months of work will now be hidden from the public by this disappointing, tone deaf decision.”
Barclay said the state Legislature had a chance to deliver accountability and justice, and called the announcement “a slap in the face” to New Yorkers.
Cuomo’s office and lawyer, Rita Glavin, didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment from the Associated Press (AP) about whether the governor was going to comply with the deadline.
“Let me be clear — the committee’s work over the last several months, although not complete, did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor,” Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine said.
That included evidence related to sexual harassment, the misuse of state resources in conjunction with publication of the governor’s book on the pandemic, and “improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data.”
As the answer to the legal question of impeaching a departed official remained unclear for several days, some Democrats, including Assemblymember Ron Kim, had urged the Assembly to impeach Cuomo anyway to prevent him from running for office again in New York.
Heastie said that he’s asked Lavine to turn over “to the relevant investigatory authorities all the evidence the committee has gathered.”
Some Judiciary committee members, including Democrats Phil Steck and Kenneth Braunstein, said Friday morning that they wanted the committee to at least release a report of their fi ndings to the public.
Six Republican members of the Assembly Judiciary Committee signed on to a statement Friday saying the decision to suspend the impeachment investigation "completely undermines the mission" of the committee and "nullifies the countless hours of effort that have gone into the process."
"We are outraged by today's events and the public should be outraged as well," the members said. "The committee must meet immediately, continue to work and issue a report containing the facts and findings obtained during this investigation."
The Republicans said the decision was reached by Democratic leadership without consultation or approval of the Judiciary Committee, and called it "an egregious insult" Cuomo's alleged victims and the men and women who invested time and energy into the investigation.
"While some are intent on bringing the pursuit of truth to an abrupt end, we firmly believe our work is far from complete," the letter said. "At minimum, the public deserves to see the results of the five-month investigation which they paid for... this was a moment for us to restore trust in government after witnessing months of scandal and corruption."
Heastie’s statement didn’t say whether the committee would still publicize its findings. Heastie’s spokeperson Mike Whylan didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment Friday. Heastie on Monday estimated the probe has cost taxpayers “millions” so far, but didn’t respond to repeated requests by the AP for an estimate.
