The following is public information released by local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
Warrants
Deputies apprehended Trey A Grenga, 21, of 6 Avon Pkwy, Clay on Nov. 9 on a bench warrant issued out of Oswego County Court.
Deputies apprehended Alicia N. Felming, 34, of 1805 county Route 6, Volney, on Nov. 10 on a bench warrant issued out of Granby Town Court.
Deputies apprehended Robert J. Martin, 39, of 1480 coounty Route 4, Central Square, on Nov. 10 on a bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. Martin was turned over to Oswego Police Department for further processing.
Deputies apprehended Shane R. Vivlamore, 33, of 148 W. Van Buren St., Oswego, on Nov. 11 on a bench warrant issued out of Oswego County Court.
Deputies apprehended Chad M. LeRoy, 32, of 133 E Seneca St., Oswego, on Nov. 11 on a bench warrant issued out of Oswego County Court.
Deputies apprehended Gerald J. Whitney, 49, of 1822 county Route 6, Volney, on Nov. 11 on a bench warrant issued out of Minetto Town Court. Whitney was arraigned and is scheduled to re-appear Dec 9.
Sex abuse
Deputies charged Adam W. Dorsch, 39, of 3491 US Route 11, Mexico, with first degree sex abuse on Nov. 11 following an investigation into alleged abuse occurring in the town of Mexico.
Contempt
Deputies charged Sean M. Bryan, 40, of 178 E. 7th St, Oswego, with second-degree criminal contempt on Nov. 11 following a domestic complaint in the town of Hannibal where he was allegedly found at the victim’s residence, thus violating a court order of protection. Bryan was arraigned and remanded in lieu of $1,000 cash/$2,000 bond, or $10,000 secured payment. Bryan is scheduled to appear in Minetto Town Court on Dec. 9.
Criminal possession
Deputies charged both Robert K. Sharp, 50, of 27440 Perch Lake Road and Tracy M. Williams, 34, of 27382 Perch Lake Road, Watertown, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on I-81S on Nov. 10 in the town of Richmond. Sharp and Williams are scheduled to appear in Richland Town Court on Nov. 25.
AUO, other charges
Deputies apprehended Stephan A. Sprague, 33, of 23187 Timmerman Road, Dexter, on Nov. 11 on a bench warrant issued out of Mexico Town Court. Subsequently, Sprague was also charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, third and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and tickets for driving without a license and speeding following a traffic stop conducted on Sept. 11 where sheriff’s personnel allegedly seized 150 packets used for heroin possession. Sprague is scheduled to appear in Richland Town Court on Nov. 25.
Pulaski-based state troopers charged Nicholas McCarty, 24, of Oswego, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor, on Nov. 15 in the town of Richland.
DWI, other charges
Deputies charged Garin E. Roberts, 54, of 123 Gertrude St., Apt 2, Syracuse, with first-degree driving while intoxicated, first-degree criminal contempt and crossing road hazard markings following an alleged domestic complaint at 2023 state Route 104 in the town of Parish on Nov. 8. Police said deputies arrived and observed a vehicle that was allegedly swerving and flashing high beams rapidly while traveling westward and sheriff’s personnel then conducted a traffic stop. Roberts and his passenger were also allegedly found to have active court orders of protection through Onondaga County County.
Meth lab
Deputies charged Derrick R. Smith, 40, of 120 Spring Brook, Richland, with unlawful disposal of methamphetamine lab material and third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine on Nov. 8. The charges come after an alleged complaint of smoke emanating from woods on Spring Brook Road in the town of Richmond.
Assault, other charges
Deputies charged Brian M. Sandler, 46, of 252 Durbin Road, Hannibal, with third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Nov. 11 following an incident where he allegedly used an aluminum bat to strike the victim and their vehicle. Sandler is scheduled to appear in Granby Town Court on Nov. 23. Sandler was remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility .
Petit larceny
Deputies charged Kirk B. Kinville, 29, of 376 county Route 3, Granby, with petit larceny on Nov. 8 following an alleged incident at the town of Granby Walmart. Subsequently, Kinville was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court. Kinville was turned over to the Oswego City Police Department.
Obstructing governmental administration
Fulton-based state troopers charged Abiu G. Velazquez, 21, of Hannibal, with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration on Nov. 15 in the town of Hannibal.
Trespassing, other charges
Pulaski-based state troopers charged Tara L. Steele, 35, of Cleveland, with second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors, on Nov. 13 in the town of Parish.
Burglary, other charges
Hastings-based state troopers charged Diane I. Wheelers, 38, of Syracuse, with menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree burglary, a class C felony, in the town of Hastings on Nov. 9
