OSWEGO — The SUNY Board of Trustees on Monday named outgoing SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley as the interim SUNY chancellor while they search for a permanent appointment. Her first day on the job will be Jan. 15, 2022.
This announcement follows Chancellor Jim Malatras’ resignation announcement earlier this year. Malatras, who has led the university system since August 2020, announced his intention to resign from the leadership role as of Jan. 14, 2022. He resigned after coming under fire in recent months because of controversial messages he sent.
The communications included using explicit language while criticizing a former Gov. Andrew Cuomo special adviser in 2019 who would then go on to accuse the former governor of sexual harassment in December 2020, and a 2017 audio recording released by The Albany Times Union of Malatras cursing out an employee while serving as the president of SUNY’s Rockefeller Institute of Government.
Stanley, who has led the Oswego campus as its 10th president since 1995, is set to retire from that position at the end of the year. While leading the college, she pursued a “campus-wide renewal plan” that encompassed just under $1 billion in renovations and construction.
Enhancements included building the LEED Gold Shineman Center for Science, Engineering and Innovation, modernization of Tyler Hall, creating The Village — a townhouse residential complex on campus, and the renovation of Wilber Hall.
Stanley also spearheaded a massive upgrade of campus technology, internet and laboratory equipment and guided the college to its most culturally diverse student body in SUNY Oswego’s history, college officials said.
Her experience transformed the college and made her the right choice in the eyes of SUNY leaders, according to SUNY Board Chairman Dr. Merryl H. Tisch.
“SUNY has a long and rich history of providing students the opportunity and access to the highest quality education at our premier colleges and research institutions, and President Stanley is the right educator at the right time to lead this prestigious university system,” Tisch said Monday. “With President Stanley’s decades of leadership, commitment to academic excellence, and her unwavering support for students, she is well-positioned to serve our 64 campuses with a proven record of accomplishments, integrity, and intellect.”
Before serving as college president, Stanley taught business classes at SUNY Oswego shortly after graduating from Syracuse University with a law degree — starting her long tenure at SUNY Oswego.
SUNY Oswego is Oswego County’s only four-year institution of higher learning.
“During my tenure at SUNY, I have had the great pleasure of collaborating with exemplary leaders at all levels throughout our system and it is an incredible honor to continue that work with the SUNY Board of Trustees and our campus presidents,” Stanley said Monday. “I do not take lightly our responsibility to make sure we are providing a safe and welcoming environment that allows our students to grow academically and provide the foundation to pursue and reach their goals and dreams.”
“I’m so happy for President Stanley and believe she’ll do a great job serving as chancellor,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said. “It is obviously great news for Oswego to have her in the chancellor role as she is extremely familiar with our campus and our community. I wish her nothing but the best and know she will do a fantastic job.”
As interim chancellor, Stanley will oversee the country’s most comprehensive system of higher education establishments, with 64 campuses statewide. Included in those facilities are four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the state’s only college of optometry and a U.S. Department of Energy National Laboratory, according to SUNY leaders.
“I look forward to leading this great university system to new heights,” she said.
The SUNY Board of Trustees in January will start an international search for a permanent chancellor. They intend to work with an executive search firm to identify, recruit and encourage potential candidates, review their qualifications and verify the credentials of all finalists, SUNY leaders said.
Commented