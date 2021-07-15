OSWEGO — The St. Mary of the Assumption’s annual bazaar is returning to the Port City this weekend for a fun and memorable experience through a mix of traditional and new amenities.
The bazaar will run Friday, July 16, from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, July 17, from 3-9 p.m. adjacent to the St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 107 W. Seventh St.
A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, July 18, from 3-9 p.m.
This event marks the first time since 2018 the bazaar will be held at its traditional venue. The 2019 bazaar was held at the Oswego Elks Lodge, while the 2020 bazaar was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After COVID, the community will welcome something to kind of come together at an outdoor event,” event co-coordinator Lisa Walpole said.
The 2021 bazaar in comparison to previous years has had a shorter planning schedule, according to officials. Local community member Michele Merritt is co-coordinating the event with Walpole this year.
“We have done this in less than three months,” Merritt said, noting how in March the event was initially thought to be much smaller in comparison to this weekend’s scheduled events.
Returning attendees will recognize a few of the booths offering chances to win a range of prizes including cakes, groceries, stuffed animals, merchandise, themed baskets and sweets.
However, Walpole said the festival will be “catered to a younger crowd” while also remaining traditional for returning attendees.
“I'm trying to balance the festival between catering to that younger crowd and benefiting those attendees that have been there for years,” Walpole said.
New to this year’s festival’s amenities will be live musical performances, a nine-hole mini golf course, wine slushies, a create-a-teddy-bear booth, a TY Beanie Baby booth, and the return of the dunk tank.
The TY Beanie Baby booth allows children a chance to receive a stuffed animal from a private collection of Beanie Babies s donated to the church.
Community member Jackie Babcock will run the TY Beanie Baby booth, and she donated her Beanie Babies to the event as a tribute to her late mother, Constance Schrader, because of her “love for the children.”
“They’re all pristine and someone might be lucky enough to get one worth a lot of money,” she said Tuesday. “They have been sitting in a closet looking for a good place to go.”
The dunk tank will run both days, according to Walpole. Slated to take the dunk seat Friday will be an Oswego Police Department representative, Oswego High School Principal Ryan Lanigan, Oswego State men’s hockey coach Ed Gosek, and St. Mary of the Assumption Pastor Rev. James Schultz.
The big money raffle drawing returns and offers guests a chance to win one of three cash prizes: $1,000, $500, or $250.
“The ticket sales are going really well. We have already sold more than 700 tickets,” Merritt said.
Food options will include a chicken barbecue, hamburgers, Hofmann hot dogs, sausage sandwiches, pies, clams, pizza, and fried dough. Walpole said beer and wine would also be available.
Performing during the festival will be The Billionaires on Friday from 6-9 p.m., Kyle Osmun from 3-4 p.m. Saturday, and 11th Hour from 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
For more information visit www.stmarysoswego.com or their Facebook page.
