OSWEGO — St. Francis Commons in Oswego is completing a transition as they phase out their special needs Memory Care services, which will allow the not-for-profit community-based provider to offer their traditional Assisted Living Program (ALP) to all residents.
Those currently served on Memory Care neighborhood will not be impacted by this transition. When complete, all residents at St. Francis Commons will be served in their New York State licensed Assisted Living Program.
Anyone with questions or who is interested in beginning the residency application process can contact St. Francis Commons at (315) 326-0870. On the web at www.stfranciscommons.com.
