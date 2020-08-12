Splashing in the summer sun: Fulton opens water cool-down zones

FULTON — The new Splash Pad in Fulton is a cool hit.
On the day of the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the Splash Pad at C.V. Abbott Memorial Playground, several children and families cooled off in its many sprinklers on a hot day.
The Splash Pad is located along Division Street in the city between South Sixth and South Seventh streets. It is a welcome addition to Hulett Park, which features lots of playground equipment and a picnic area.
Mayor Deana Michaels, members of the Fulton Common Council, city officials, Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce officials, and even someone in a Baby Shark costume were among those on hand for the big day.
“This is pretty exciting. Mother Nature’s cooperating, and we have a splash park that is in full operation,” Mayor Michaels said.
The mayor thanked the members of the Fulton Common Council that have been involved with this project for the past couple of years. She also thanked C.J. Smith, commissioner of public works.
“He and his team played an integral part in making this happen,” Michaels said. “Thank you for all your hard work and making this a reality for all the kids here in Fulton.”
Before and after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, kids were enjoying the Splash Pad. Michaels said it was open for a week prior to Wednesday’s grand opening.
“As you can see, the families are enjoying it, and it’s definitely a welcome addition to our community,” Michaels said.
The Splash Pad is open daily from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Rules are posted at its entrance, including a 25-person limit.
It is unsupervised, so children under age 12 must have adult supervision at all times. Among the other rules are there are no toys, food, drinks, or pets permitted inside.
The Splash Pad is under video camera surveillance and is regularly monitored. All those using the Splash Pad do so at their own risk and the city of Fulton assumes no responsibility.
“This is just the beginning for the city of Fulton. This is what it takes. It takes little changes like this to make a big difference in our community,” Michaels said. “We’ll continue to do these types of projects throughout the city to bring entertainment and things for our families to do right here in the city of Fulton. We want them to be able to stay here and spend time here. We want to bring visitors in. It’s little projects like this that will have a big impact.”
