Spelling bee returns for 30th anniversary

OSWEGO — The Palladium-Times this month will celebrate the return of the Scripps National Spelling Bee as Port City spellers gear up for the 30th local edition of the famous contest.
Local spellers competed in the regional finals last year on March 8, 2020 at Oswego High School, just a week before New York and the nation began to shut down due to the coronavirus threat. Two months later, Scripps officials announced the cancellation of the national finals — the first time the bee would take a year off since World War II.
This year, the Pall-Times is working with the Oswego City School District to hold a socially distanced, livestreamed competition at 10 a.m Saturday, March 20 at Oswego High School.
“As Oswego County and the rest of the nation begin to recover from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we could not be more proud to play our part in the 30th edition of the Scripps National Spelling Bee regional final,” said Jeff Weigand, publisher of The Palladium-Times. “We want to thank the school district for their cooperation in bringing back this extraordinary event.”
Due to state and school district health protocols, there will be no spectators at this year’s spelling bee, and parents and families should make arrangements to view the bee virtually. Details on specific drop off and pick up instructions will be provided to families of spellers.
“We are thrilled the annual tradition of our spelling bee can continue,” said Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III. “Our students have worked very hard to get to this point, and we are very proud of their diligent efforts. I can’t wait to watch this year’s competition.”
With plans in place to stretch the normal “Bee Week” from mid-June through early July, bee officials are acknowledging the challenges presented by having to move away from its traditional model, where spellers from all over the country and their families would descend on Washington, D.C.
“We gave up on the idea of Bee Week early on because we knew we couldn't bring hundreds of people to one location safely,” Carolyn Micheli, the bee's interim executive director, told The Associated Press ahead of the announcement.
“We came up with what I think is a pretty exciting and creative way of structuring the competition across several weeks that will be fun for the kids, build excitement, and I think it's a great way to cope with a difficult situation,” she added.
The bee finals are set to be held in Orlando, Florida, and will be limited to about 200 spellers — a significant reduction from 2019, which had 562 participants. A wild-card program introduced in 2018 as an opportunity to bring in more spellers from highly competitive regions has been discontinued, meaning most spellers will have to use the traditional qualification route of winning regional bees — the type Oswego has been producing for three decades.
Major sponsors of this year’s regional final of the Scripps National Spelling Bee include NBT Bank, Exelon, Oswego Rotary, and Oswego County Federal Credit Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.