Speedways, local restaurants benefit as gathering regulations continue to loosen

ALBANY — Bars and restaurants can now stay open until midnight — an hour later than previous regulations — and New York racetracks can operate at 20 percent capacity after the state announced an easing of certain coronavirus-related restrictions.
Business owners and a contingent of state lawmakers have for months been calling for looser, or in some cases a total lifting of, restrictions on restaurants and other hard-hit industries. Gov. Andrew Cuomo partially answered that call on Thursday as daily coronavirus cases are fewer than half the early January highs and more than half of New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“We talked about adjusting the valve between economic activity and economic constraint depending on how we’re doing with COVID,” Cuomo said Thursday, noting the numbers are down but cautioning the “disease is still very much with us” and cases are rising in some states and countries. “We have to stay smart until COVID is crushed and it won’t be crushed until we get herd immunity, and we won’t get herd immunity until we finish vaccinating everyone.”
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said Thursday morning the state’s efforts left business owners wanting more.
“We don’t think it’s enough,” Barclay said. “It’s a half measure that doesn’t get us where we need to be.”
Local bars and restaurants, which for parts of 2020 were closed to in-person dining and drinking and until mid-February forced to close by 10 p.m., now have the option to stay open until midnight. The hard-hit industry could benefit from the additional hour.
Under the updated guidelines, the curfew for food and beverage establishments is moved from 11 p.m. to midnight, and the catered events curfew is moved from midnight to 1 a.m.
Barclay, in a press conference with other Republican lawmakers and bar/restaurant owners from across the state, said more than 8,000 New York establishments have been closed since the start of the pandemic and emphaticly stated it’s time to “end this arbitrary curfew.”
“Does COVID become more infectious after midnight?” Barclay pondered. “From the beginning of this pandemic, we’ve been hearing over and over that we’re supposed to follow the facts and science. But we’ve watched this administration change the rules without regard to either.”
Pubs, diners and the like are safe, according to Barclay, who cited New York State Department of Health statistics that reported 1.43 percent of COVID cases can be traced to bars and restaurants.
“Operating during the pandemic has stretched bars and restaurants to the edge,” Barclay said. “We’ve heard from countless business owners seeking clarity.”
Local entrepreneurs said they welcomed the expanded hours.
“It’s nice to have the option to stay open later,” said George Broadwell Jr., owner of GS Steamers Bar & Grill. “We have certain weekend nights where we are busier so to be able to not kick people out at 11 p.m. and stay open a little bit later is a great thing.”
The move and the timing make sense as more people are getting vaccinated and infection rates are going down, Broadwell said, but Steamers may not take immediate advantage of the additional hour. Broadwell said the bar and restaurant would have to ramp up its staffing levels.
April has been a busy month so far as people who have largely been stuck at home are starting to go out, Broadwell said, calling it “unprecedented” and postulating it would not stop any time soon.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said allowing bars to stay open later is a relief but added “the curfews applied strictly to bars and restaurants need to end.”
“I understand the need for continued capacity reductions and other social distancing measures but the continued curfews at arbitrary hours of the night aren’t necessary and I don’t understand, at this point in the pandemic, the difference 11 p.m. or 12 a.m. has on COVID,” Barlow said. “I’m happy to hear it’s been pushed later but it really needs to end.”
Horse and auto racetracks are slated to open April 22, coinciding with the start of racing season at Belmont Park in Nassau County. Cuomo announced Thursday the facilities could allow fans at 20 percent capacity, a move that mirrors the state guidance for other professional sporting events. Spectators will be subject to the same health and safety protocols, which include face masks, social distancing and proof of immunization or a recent negative test.
Oswego Speedway, which was shuttered for all of 2020, is a major attraction in the city of Oswego and draws thousands of fans for several major events each year. Barlow said he was thrilled for Oswego Speedway and other venues allowed to reopen at 20 percent capacity.
“It’ll allow larger venues throughout the state to come back online and get open, and I’m confident our data will continue trending in a positive direction, and I hope the state continues to expand capacity appropriately moving forward,” the mayor said.
Oswego Speedway Public Relations Director Camden Proud said the track is looking forward to getting its 2021 season underway and welcoming fans back to the speedway for the opening race on May 8. Proud said the speedway would be taking “every precaution necessary” to ensure a safe and healthy environment for attendees.
Corey Reed, the general manager of the Fulton and Brewerton speedways, said “it’s been a long year,” and track officials are ready to get back to racing. Reed said Thursday’s announcement was anticipated and the speedways have been planning accordingly. The Fulton Speedway is slated to host the first race of the season on May 1, and Reed said the track would be following the proper health and safety protocols, including distancing requirements, hand sanitizing stations and the like.
“We’ll do what we have to do and follow the guidelines as necessary,” Reed said.
