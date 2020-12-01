Spectrum will be Price Chopper Plaza’s next tenant

OSWEGO — Spectrum is set to open a new local storefront location next year, according to company officials.
The new Port City headquarters for the telecommunications giant has an opening date goal of April 23, 2021, a company spokesperson told The Palladium-Times this week, and will feature an expanded in-person offering of Spectrum products and services.
“The new Spectrum store will give consumers in the Oswego area a convenient (location) for adding or managing their Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile or voice services,” According to company communications manager Heidi Vanderbrouck.
With a physical address of 137 state Route 104, Spectrum will enter the retail space previously held most recently by Andrew’s Wine Cellar. Oswego Development LLC owns the real estate space of the greater Price Chopper Plaza and the firm’s Adam Wachs said he was “excited” to have such a prominent client.
“It will elevate the future of not only the Price Chopper Plaza but the Oswego Plaza across the street tremendously,” Wachs said, citing another Oswego shopping center owned by Oswego Development LLC. Wachs and his partners took control of the land for the Price Chopper Plaza in 2005 and added the adjacent strip mall the next year.
The 2,000-square foot property at 137 state Route 104 has sat vacant since the closure of Andrew’s Wine Cellar in late 2019. Wachs and Oswego Development LLC were granted a zoning variance by the city of Oswego to allow for the addition of 2,000 more square feet of space.
“I'm pleased to work with Spectrum to assist with their expansion and occupy the vacant storefront in our commercial area along state Route 104,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said. “Our working relationship with Spectrum is another example of the city of Oswego being open for business, offering a business-friendly climate conducive to growth and progress. Their variance is perfectly within the bounds of the site and surrounding area and was a relatively simple motion to make this development happen.”
Oswego Development will again contract Syracuse’s National Structures, Inc. for the site work, the same team that earlier this year turned the plaza’s Olympia Sports into an Advanced Auto Parts store.
The Price Chopper Plaza will be at 100 percent capacity for stores with its new tenant, Wachs said, a remarkable achievement to hit in a year where retailers have taken it on the chin.
So many of our retailers have been closed, including gyms and the movie theaters. Now, most of our merchants have re-opened, so we are operating at 95 percent plus capacity,” Wachs said. “To have this 100 percent filled is very exciting to us.”
The new store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., according to Spectrum officials.
