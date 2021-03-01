Spectrum expects June opening date after delays

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy. Snow flurries and a few snow showers. High 32F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.