Spectrum expects June opening date after delays

OSWEGO — The Spectrum development in Oswego’s Price Chopper Plaza continues to move forward, but officials recently said a planned April opening is likely to be pushed back to June.
Drivers on state Route 104 may have noticed construction efforts in the southeast corner of Price Chopper Plaza in recent months. That space, located at 137 state Route 104, was formerly occupied by Andrew’s Wine Cellar and Blockbuster Video, is slated to by Spectrum Communications’ new Oswego headquarters.
Spectrum officials were initially planning for a late April opening, but this week said the opening date has been postponed.
“The Spectrum Store is on track for an early June opening. Changes in the construction schedule pushed the opening from its original April target,” Charter Communications Manager Heidi Vanderbrouck said.
Plaza owners Oswego Development LLC again contracted Syracuse-based National Structures Inc. to complete the renovation. Last year, National Structures was responsible for converting the former Olympia Sports Store into an Advanced Auto Parts store in the same plaza.
According to an Oswego Developments representative, Andrew’s Wine Cellar left in late 2019 and the storefront has sat vacant since. Spectrum agreed to fill the empty storefront late last year.
“We're very pleased to see the Spectrum expansion take place and believe the location and use of the space is ideal,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said. “I appreciate Spectrum's investment in the community and their desire to remain here long-term.”
Since 1991, Spectrum’s predecessor — Time Warner Cable’s (TWC) — has been at 335 W. First St. and following the 2016 acquisition of TWC by Spectrum, they have remained at that location. Vanderbrouck said the company is moving due to the need for a larger, newer space.
She added that once the new store is fully operational later this year, Spectrum’s current space would be vacated.
“The current store location in Oswego will be closed,” Vanderbrouck said. “Those Spectrum employees working at that location will relocate to the new Spectrum Store.”
Once finished, the new Spectrum Store will be 4,000 square feet, about double the size of Andrew’s Wine Cellar. Vanderbrouck said the increased space is needed to provide Spectrum users with adequate space to manage and adjust their Spectrum services.
Late last year, the city provided Oswego Developments with a variance to construct the additional space on the building.
“(Oswego Developments and Spectrum have) been easy to work with, as we've partnered to make this project happen and I look forward to seeing the final product open and operating very soon, despite the recent delay,” Barlow said.
Construction officials said they are currently waiting on windows to arrive to complete the first phase of the construction. They estimate that work will be completed in the coming weeks.
After completing the building's outer shell, officials said Spectrum would contract a team to work on the store’s interior. No official opening date has been set.
The new store, once complete, will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., according to Spectrum officials.
