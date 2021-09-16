FULTON—Fulton has a new group of people hoping to improve not only opinions about Fulton, but also its atmosphere and community spirit.
The Fulton Special Events Committee feels an obligation to create celebrations and special gatherings to observe the seasons and holiday festivities in their city.
The committee includes Fulton Director of Parks and Recreation, Chris Waldron, Caroline Shue, Danielle Florio, Lorrie Poyneer, Crystal Bracy, Marissa Hanlon, Linda Eagan and Mallori Stoia.
Waldron and Shue formed the idea after a meeting earlier this year when Shue voiced an interest to Waldron to develop the same type of events she’s seen in Oswego and Syracuse for years.
“I was kind of tired of always going outside our community for events,” Shue said. “I thought, why couldn’t we do something here? I was also tired of people making jokes about those who lived here and I wanted to change that perception.”
But it was something her sister, Crystal, said that really motivated Shue to act.
“My sister was always saying ‘let’s go here, or let’s go there,” Shue said. “And the idea to start events in Fulton sort of stemmed from that-so I went to see Chris.”
Waldron, who’s known Shue since high school said he shared her feelings and thought she had some great ideas.
“Caroline came to see me back in February,” Waldron said. “She said she wanted to help establish some positive events in the community and after listening and discussing it I said let’s form a committee.”
Waldron said he believes special events help people feel a greater sense of community along with a greater sense of pride in where they come from.
“I think that’s something we been lacking here in our city for quite sometime,” Waldron added. “Anything we can do to help the image of the city and help people feel pride in their community is well worth our time.”
Shue said Waldron initially thought the committee should be no larger than three or four people, but as Shue thought about whom she could ask they decided to expand the number of members.
With that in mind, Shue set out to recruit her team.
“Initially, the first few people I asked said ‘no’,” Shue said. “We were a new committee and people didn’t want to obligate to something without knowing the length of time they’d be expected to donate.”
Shue said she understood that, after all, she too is a wife and mother, who works as a real estate agent and fully appreciates how challenging it can be to budget one’s time. Still, she needed people, so she went to the one person she knew she could count on to say yes.
“I asked my sister, Crystal Bracy,” she said. “I told her what Chris and I talked about and then asked her; ‘Do you think I’m crazy?’”
Shue said Bracy laughed and said she wasn’t crazy and wanted to know how she could help. Shue thought ‘well since I did so well with my own sister- who are two more sisters I could think to ask?’
Mallori Hanlon was someone Shue knew because she is a soccer coach in Fulton and Shue also knew her sister, Marissa Stoia from her responses to the Fulton Downtown Revitalization Initiative (D.R.I) public discussions.
“She (Stoia) was like, ‘we should do this, and we should do that,” Shue said. “She was drawing on the maps with great enthusiasm and making countless suggestions I immediately thought-‘we need to get her’, she has terrific ideas…we need to pick her brain. And Mallori, she has access to about 500 kids being a coach with the soccer program, so it was like a bundle deal for us.”
At the same time, Waldron recruited his wife, Danielle Florio, doubling their initial numbers to six.
Waldron explained how they took off running, organizing a snowman sculpture competition on Feb. 20. Right out of the gate they had approximately 40 competitors signed up who started building snowmen statuettes in their front yards.
“We did the snowman competition because it was right in the middle of the pandemic and we wanted to do something where people could stay safe,” Shue said.
A month later the group organized “Big Truck Day” and received more people than they expected.
“It was held down by Lake Neatahwanta, and drew three to 4000 people over the course of several hours,” Shue said. “The fire department showed up with their trucks, along with the police department, two race cars, ten-wheeled dump trucks, 18 wheelers, Bobcats, large plows, pay loaders, ambulances and two helicopters.”
In addition, she said the “Hades Hounds” law enforcement motorcycle club showed up roaring in on their bikes.
“We got great feed back on that,” Shue said. “The comments were all positive and it really gave us the confidence we needed to keep going.”
And keep going they did.
During Memorial Day they orchestrated a “Patriotic Porches” decorating contest to make up for the parade, which was canceled due to COVID. They received about 20 submissions and submitted the pictures to Parks & Rec where they organized a public poll to determine the winner.
They followed that with a Community Market, which Shue said is much like a farmer’s market. Approximately one to two thousand people showed up for that, she said.
In July they hosted a “Tom & Jerry” outdoor movie night, sponsored solely by River View Pediatrics. Which led them to their next hurdle.
“We were getting very good reactions and we wanted to continue, but soon realized we needed funding,” Shue said. “As a committee we don’t have any funds, so we have to go out and ask local businesses for donations.”
In fact, at this point Shue said she felt they probably exhausted all of their resources with local businesses and private donations, until they got a very unexpected surprise.
Fulton Block Builders were also doing events like “PorchFest” a grassroots music concert that used neighborhood porticoes as impromptu stages. Fulton resident Lorrie Poyneer was so moved by the event she approached FBB Administrative Director, Linda Eagans about the possibility of doing a Fall Festival.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Eagan said. “She suggested games for kids and other events for adults, food, crafts and music. So I called Chris Waldron about it and he said they had a special events committee for such things and what I’ve come to find out is they are fantastic, they are real “go-getters” they take the ball and seriously run.”
According to Eagans, FBB had already been funding a number of community improvement projects around town. They sponsored the first “Chalk the Walk” campaign that allowed children to squiggle and scrawl chalk drawings on the sidewalks of the community. Also, a “Light Up Fulton” project that donated money to people to light their front porches.
All made possible through newly created FBB “pride grants.”
“The grants range from $100 to $3000,” Eagan said. “Their purpose is to help residents, who otherwise could not afford it, improve and beautify their property.”
After speaking to Eagan, Waldrone and the rest of the committee welcomed her and Lorrie Poyneer to their group bringing the new number of members to eight. FBB committed to a sponsorship of the newest Special Events Committee event of $3000. Fall Fest is scheduled for October 9.
“Hallelujah,” said Shue, when asked how she felt about the new financing. “It just makes everything so much easier than having to solicit local businesses or asking for private donations. We are so grateful.”
After Fall Fest Shue said Fulton can look forward to community Halloween parade and of course, a revamping of the lighting of the Christmas tree.
Stoia, a member of the committee said she was grateful as well and moreover, feels this is the type of community endeavor that supersedes what people feel privately.
“The community has responded so well,” Stoia said. “There are just an amazing number of people who want to be a part of what we’re doing. Also, I think right now, to say the time we are in, we need that. It doesn’t matter what peoples political stance is,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what their views are. People who live here want to see this community built up, to have events for their families to attend. Its just so wonderful to see people coming together when it seems like the world around us is falling apart.”
