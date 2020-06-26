Some local leagues ready to play ball

OSWEGO — Oswego Little League baseball is back, at least for most of the divisions.
Tim Kirwan, Oswego Little League president, has announced that there will be baseball seasons for the league’s Triple A and Majors divisions, along with Junior and Senior division teams.
Many precautions and guidelines will have to be observed in order for all the players, coaches, umpires, and fans to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be no baseball this year for the league’s youngest divisions — Tee Ball and Double A — Kirwan announced. He said that decision was made by the board taking into consideration feedback from parents.
“The board continues to meet to discuss the issues at hand. We have listened to your concerns. As a result, we have decided to cancel Tee Ball and AA this year. We agree with the many concerned parents that feel that the protective measures that must be in place (social distancing, face coverings, no high fives, no touching of face without hand sanitizing) would be impossible for this age group,” Kirwan said in a Facebook post.
