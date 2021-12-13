Snowmobilers take to the trails for charity

FULTON — The call is out to all sledders to come to Fulton Feb. 12-13 for the white gold event of the year. Grab your goggles and gloves and get ready to hit the powdered trails to support local charities.
The 22nd annual Great Eastern Whiteout begins at 8 a.m. Feb. 12, 2022 at the Fulton War Memorial, located at 609 W. Broadway in Fulton. The event is a vintage snowmobile show and swap meet.
Featuring more than 300 antique snowmobiles on display, the machines are entered in competition and judged over several classes. Polaris will be this year’s featured show sled.
A $15 registration fee is required for entry into the judging. Registration is that day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In addition, show vendors will be set up both inside and outside the War Memorial offering many snowmobile extras such as hats, gloves, signs, clocks and other items. Food will also be available inside the War Memorial at the snack bar, and food trucks will be stationed in the parking lot.
General admission to the show is $10 at the door.
Organizers Jim Latino and Ken Wheelock said people come from all over to participate.
“We get a lot of people from out of town,” Wheelock said. “They come from Maine, New Hampshire, we even had people from North Dakota here two years ago.”
Wheelock said the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, so the last time the event was conducted was two years ago.
On Sunday, Feb. 13, the events hosts a vintage trail ride with riders meeting at the War Memorial at 7:30 a.m. and trailering their machines to the Granby Community Center.
From there the 10-mile trip on the Fulton Snow Travelers Trail, a section of the New York State Snowmobile Trail System, will take riders to the firehouse in Lysander, where they’ll be offered a hearty pancake breakfast.
A raffle to win a 1978 John Deere 340 Spitfire snowmobile with custom paint by Par-K Body Shop will be drawn on Feb. 12.
The Whiteout is nonprofit, with all the proceeds going to local charities.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said the Great Eastern Whiteout is more than just a great winter event for the community to enjoy.
“It’s an event that gives back to the community,” Michaels said. “Jim Latino and his dedicated team take the proceeds and give back to local organizations in Fulton. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
The Vintage Show and Swap meet is never canceled due to weather. For more information, visit the Great Eastern Whiteout Facebook page, or for show information contact Jim Latino at 315-592-4892 or jlatino@twcny.rr.com or Ken Wheelock at 315-652-9603 or Snomowman@aol.com.
