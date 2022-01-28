HASTINGS — An Oswego County man is dead following a snowmobile crash Thursday afternoon, according to State Police.
Police said John A. Behr, 57, of Central Square, was eastbound on a 2005 Yamaha snowmobile on state Snowmobile Trail C4 when he collided with a truck.
Authorities said an investigation determined that Behr was traveling along the trail when he “failed to stop for the posted stop sign” at the trail’s intersection with Fuller Road in the town of Hastings.
Traveling northbound in a 2020 Ford pickup along Fuller Road was John Horning,58, of Parish, who was stuck by Behr, police said in a Tuesday release.
Following the collision, Behr was ejected from the snowmobile causing his death. Horning sustained no injuries, emergency services reported.
The crash is still under investigation, troopers said.
