Snowman contest to be held Saturday

OSWEGO — The city of Oswego will host an at-home snowman building contest on Saturday open to houses inside city limits.
There will be three categories: Best traditional, most creative and funniest. Residents are urged to use their imagination and creativity and must use the front, side or back yard.
Judges will be making rounds for judging from noon to 4 p.m.
“While we all continue to survive and thrive during the COVID-19 crisis, the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau will offer a friendly competition for families and business to participate in — and maybe win a prize,” said Jennifer Losurdo of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.
This contest was created to give the families the incentive to work together on building a snowman at home and having family time, Losurdo said. Families can enjoy having fun out in the fresh air, and businesses are also encouraged to participate in the contest.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three entries, donated by Pathfinder Bank, and plaques awarded for each category, donated by Precision Sign and Vinyl Tees.
Registration deadline is 4 p.m. Friday. Registration and rules for the contest will be posted to www.OswegoCityGames.com and participants must be registered to win.
For more information, contact Losurdo at Oswego City-County Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 ext. 3451 or email: jlosurdo@oswegony.org or see their event page on Facebook at Snowman Building Contest by Oswego City Games!
Addresses for the contest
East Side: 131 E. Bridge St.; Bishop’s Commons, Burkle Street; 20 Yates Ave.; 80 E. Mohawk St., Apt. 5; 117 E. Third St.; 40 E. Utica St.; 185 E. Utica St.; 20 E. Fifth St.; 210 E. Fifth St.; 238 E. Sixth St.; 159 E. Albany St.; 112 1/2 E. Oneida St.; 103 E. 12th St.; 164 E. 13th St.; 19 E. VanBuren St.; 101 E. Cayuga St.
West Side: 66 Bingham Road; 2539 county Route 7; 224 Liberty St.; 133 W. VanBuren St.; 104 W. Mohawk St.; 132 Ellen St., The Garden’s; 99 Southwest Ninth St.; 96 W. Eighth St.; 324 W. Seventh St.; 9 Prospect St.; 10 Lincoln Ave.; 67 Eisenhower Ave.; 58 Burden Drive; 369 W. Third St., Mear’s Family Dentistry; 14 Erie St.; 191 Ellen St.; 123 Ellen St.
