Smiles, carols and twinkling lights mark Fulton tree lighting event

FULTON — Despite blustery winds, a brief mild hailstorm and chilly temperatures, Fulton residents turned out in droves for the 2021 Christmas tree lighting event in the Veterans’ Park area on Saturday.
More than 300 people crowded into the closed-off South First Street setting bedecked with 6-foot-tall reindeer decorations lit up in white lights and a two-story Santa sculpture in front of city hall lit up in red, white and green lights as well.
A real-life Santa Claus was busy posing for pictures with the children on the steps of city hall, while his partner in festivities, Frosty the Snowman, passed out peppermint candies and also posed for pictures.
Fulton High School science teacher Paul Burdick donned the red suit and black boots to portray the jolly old gentleman from the North Pole, and said he was having a good time, despite the nip in the air. Frosty the Snowman was portrayed by Darlene Kerfien. Summer Trevino, 14, donned the Grinch costume.
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said this year’s event was “awesome.” The Parks and Recreation Department’s Special Events Committee has taken the traditional event and enhanced it with new Christmas characters, more lights, community partnerships, and citywide events, Michaels said.
“We are so excited to have all of the community out here for this new, revised occasion,” Michaels said. “It’s so nice to see the community come together. The Grinch is here, Santa’s here and Frosty too. Now, it’s time to light that tree.”
Those attending had lots of activities and refreshments to enjoy while waiting for the tree lighting.
Hot chocolate was provided by the Fulton Booster Club, bowls of homemade chili were offered by the Fulton Lions Club, and hot buttered popcorn, popped fresh by employees from Huhtamaki, was also available.
“It’s all about the high school kids for us, and when we can overflow into helping the community, we’re all for it,” said Daniel Shue, president of the Fulton Boosters.
To complement the hot chocolate, Dunkin’ Donuts at 810 W. Broadway donated a variety of jelly, glazed, and old-fashioned doughnuts.
Huhtamaki Operations Manager Joe McConnell said they were happy to provide popcorn and fun to the community they’ve been a part of for over 20 years.
Fulton Lions Club spokesperson Gail Jones said the Lions just want to be part of the celebration and give back with their chili to keep everyone warm. Jones also said they enjoy coming out to see people including fellow Lions Club member and Fulton Common Council President Audrey Avery.
“Despite the cold, things are so well organized,” Avery said. “The kids are singing and everyone seems to be having a very good time.”
The kids were doing more than singing as they were dancing too. The Belle Royale Dance Academy featured more than two-dozen young lady dancers dressed in Santa hats as they performed a number of different routines to Christmas music.
Fourteen-year-old Lillie Maynard of Hannibal had her mother Ashley beaming with pride as she watched her daughter perform with the rest of the members of the troupe.
“These girls are all about bringing joy to the crowds through dance,” Maynard said.
Just before 6 p.m., the 10-second tree-lighting countdown began, followed by a collective roar as the Fulton Christmas tree sparked to life in blue and green lights with a white star shining against the deep black star-studded sky.
It’s Christmas in Fulton.
