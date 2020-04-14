GRANBY — It was 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, so John Snow Jr. was where he would usually be.
The Granby supervisor conducted his monthly meeting from town hall, but instead of welcoming board members and members of the public, the meeting was held via teleconference.
Conducting meetings over the internet or telephone has become new normal for small towns in the time of social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The meeting went fairly smoothly and was short for our meetings,” Snow said in a phone interview Thursday. “The biggest difference was I missed being able to do the Pledge of Allegiance and sitting at a table with people present.”
Anyone could call in to listen to the meeting and some people had video through the Go To Meetings application. The phone number and access code were listed on the town of Granby’s website.
The main difference is not being able to read mannerisms and gestures like you would at an in-person meeting, Snow said, and although a regular meeting was fine, he wouldn’t want to hold a public hearing over the phone.
Snow plans to keep learning more about the system and hopes to include more visual aspects in the future, whether it’s showing the agenda or other slides to keep people informed.
“That’s something I’m going to work on and learn to do,” Snow said. “I’ve been on hundreds of these phone conferences, but that was the first one I’ve been the facilitator of. I’ll learn by the next time and try to have it a little bit more informative.”
Still, the online or phone meetings don’t have the personal touch of meeting face to face.
“As soon as I say adjourned, I sit there and let people ask questions and I answer them as honestly as I can off the cuff,” Snow said. “I miss that too.”
While Granby has had its first foray into meetings over the phone, the town of Hannibal will host its first meeting via teleconference Wednesday. Town Supervisor Floyd Calkins said the preparations for the meeting remain the same.
“As the safety and well-being of our town residents is always a top priority, deciding to do a conference call to address our agenda was the best option,” Calkins said. “We are all doing our best to follow social distancing protocol.”
The town of Schroeppel will meet again via teleconference on Monday. Lynett Greco, who has served as town supervisor since 2014, said she never imagined this scenario playing out, but has liked it so far.
“The board members still have their input, just like we were sitting next to each other,” Greco said. “Really, I kind of like it. … When you’re on the phone, you do what you need to do and get off the phone. If you’re in person, it sometimes can go on and on and on. It’s been great as far as we’ve gotten a lot accomplished that we needed to.”
The main thing for the supervisors is the safety of the board members and the public in a time where people are being told to stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to travel.
“You just want to do the right thing and make sure that everyone is complying and safe,” Greco said. “When the attorney offered this service, I was like ‘Absolutely, let’s do this’ because I want everyone to be safe.
“But it’s been different.”
