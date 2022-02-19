OSWEGO — With a background in human services to guide her, Shelley Skellington of Oswego County has announced her candidacy for the newly drawn 24th Congressional District.
A 2003 non-traditional graduate from SUNY Oswego, Skellington spent nearly 10 years working with people suffering from mental health issues and developmental disabilities, along with refugees, immigrants and disenfranchised populations as a case manager with the Circare Behavioral Health Clinic in Syracuse.
“I want to do something big,” Skellington said. “Ever since I was young I’ve always had a passion for politics. I believe in standing up for others and the
voice I think we need is that of the people for the people by the ‘working’ people.”
Running on the Democratic ticket, Skellington said she feels a position in Congress gives a person more opportunity to serve the people rather than a seat on the local level because as a U.S. Representative one watches the whole state as opposed to just their little piece of it.
The new 24th District, after a highly Republican-contested re-drawing of district map lines by the majority-led Democratic legislature, includes the western half of Oswego County. It expands as far west as Niagara County, and hits parts of Orleans, Genesee, Livingston, Ontario, Wayne, Cayuga, Seneca and Jefferson counties.
Republicans are currently in a court battle to get those lines redrawn. “That is of no consequence,” Skellington said. “I am more interested in the concerns of the people’s need for representation in the areas with rural needs — agriculture, health care and infrastructure, to begin with.”
She said her “focus on rural needs stems from a situation people are facing in Richland, Pulaski and Sandy Creek, where people are being charged for water they don’t have access to. Residents on Saw Mill Road literally have water pipes out on the ground waiting to be installed to receive water in their homes but are still receiving a bill from the local water board.”
“How can you farm without water?” she added. “Also, the agricultural issue is huge. Without the farms we don’t eat. There are a lot of farms in this district.”
Recently, Skellington became a board member of the North Country Food and Farm Connection.
On the subject of health care, Skellington said having worked in the field of mental health care this is a need she’s very familiar with, especially the importance in the flow of information and how to retrieve it.
“It’s knowing how to obtain the resources for people who have health issues,” she said. “I want to work in a way to inform, educate and explain what services are available in that district and how to get people to services that can help them.”
She added that, “we have a lot of folks of Medicaid throughout the whole state because New York State has easier access to get benefits to the degree. Some people move back from Florida to get placed on Medicaid. I worked for years with Medicaid billing, so my point is sometimes it’s just helpful to know the next step when a situation arises.”
From 2015 to 2018, Skellington served as commissioner for the Human Rights Commission in Syracuse appointed by Mayors Stephanie Minor and Ben Walsh.
In 2013, she organized and founded a grass roots organization for the rights of Limited English Proficient (LEP) people in her community. Skellington said she understands the uphill fight she has running in this district that is so heavily Republican, but she has a good reason for wanting to try.
“There are people in this district who are blue, despite the overwhelmingly red presence,” she said. “Those people deserve representation too, and I’d like to give it to them.”
Skellington is the mother of three children: Francesca, 29, Noah, 24, and Maya, 17. A fourth child, her first born, Joseph, passed away in 2019 at the age of 29 after losing his battle with leukemia. She has been married to her husband, Richard, for six years.
