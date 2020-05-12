Shineman Foundation awards first round grants for 2020

OSWEGO — The escalating COVID-19 pandemic in March necessitated a delay until this month in the Richard S. Shineman Foundation’s focus on its usual first round of grant applications. The decision was made instead, to fund up to $150,000 in a newly established Oswego County COVID-19 Fund, in partnership with the Oswego County Community Foundation and United Way of Oswego County.
On May 1, the board of directors of the Shineman Foundation reconvened to review time sensitive first round grant applications. Five not-for-profit organizations were awarded grants totaling $292,000. In addition, Fulton Block Builders was awarded a promised matching grant of $126,000 based upon completion of the organization’s fundraising efforts for its 2020 neighborhood revitalization initiative, its fourth award from the foundation.
The Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA) was awarded $150,000, representing the foundation’s continued commitment to assist the ORA in its seventh year of growing the momentum of reinvestment and vibrancy in the city of Oswego’s neighborhoods.
In health and human services, funding was provided to two organizations. The Volunteer Transportation Center, based in Watertown, was awarded a grant to refurbish space at Catholic Charities in Fulton for a dispatch office so that it could bring its proven volunteer transportation model to Oswego County. Kristina’s House of Hope received initial start-up funding so that it could open an emergency shelter for women dealing with substance abuse.
The Shineman Foundation also awarded two arts and culture grants. The Schroeppel Historical Society received funding to assist in its mission-critical building repair project. Safe Haven Holocaust Museum was given a grant to pay for an audio app to help visitors navigate the exhibits in its newly renovated space.
For more information on grant recipients and the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org. Direct questions to info@shinemanfoundation.org and keep up with the Foundation day-to-day on Twitter (@shinemanfound) and on Facebook.
