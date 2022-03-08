OSWEGO — Oswego County Sheriffs are asking for help locating 17-year-old Emane Bouffard from the town of Oswego. She was last seen on Jan. 31 and family members have had communication with her.
It's believed she may be in the Buffalo Area. Emane is approx. 4'10" and 118 pounds. She has black hair and a "Faith" tattoo on her right inner forearm. She was last seeing a maroon windbreaker, navy shoes and a shoulder-length black wig.
Sheriffs added that Emane has a "history of running away" and has previously been located in the Syracuse, Buffalo and Albany areas.
Anyone who may have information regarding her location is asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff's Office at 315-349-3411.
This story will be edited as more information becomes available.
