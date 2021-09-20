The Oswego Sheriff’s Department identified the woman killed in a late morning crash on state Route 481 in the town of Volney.
Authorities said 70-year-old Dona Desantis, of Syracuse, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Deputies said Desantis was southbound in a 2021 Chevrolet Trax that crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The operator of the Jeep was transported to Crouse Hospital with injuries deemed not life threatening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.