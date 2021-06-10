Sheriff: Scam letters claim to support cops

OSWEGO — A scam impersonating law enforcement and asking for money to fix an “equipment shortage” may have reached the mailbox of local residents.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they’ve been alerted to the grift, which consists of a letter from the “National Drive for America’s Police.”
Police caution all residents to be on alert for this fraud, despite the letter telling the recipient their “help is urgently needed to get bulletproof vests to our police in these dangerous times, because essential equipment is sorely lacking due to state and local government budget cuts.”
There is no shortage of bulletproof vests, according to the sheriff’s office; all sheriff’s officers have bulletproof vests plus funding to purchase new vests if necessary.
Officials added the local department has not received any money from the organization sending the letters, and other agencies across the country have reported the same.
“We want to thank anyone who may have donated with good intentions,” said Lieutenant Andrew Bucher. “This money does not benefit the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.