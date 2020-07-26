Sheriff: Oswego man smashed, burgled Scriba Pit Stop

SCRIBA — The man who broke into a gas station last year and absconded with nearly $200 worth of cigarettes has been captured, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Zachary J. Gushlaw, 23, of 84 E. Seneca St., Oswego, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny following an investigation into to the incident, police said in a press release.
In December 2019, Gushlaw allegedly used a hammer to smash the door of the Pit Stop Convenience Store located at 3806 county Route 4 and gained entry to the store. Once inside, police said, he “jumped over the counter and took numerous cigarette packs” then fled.
The cigarettes were worth an estimated $196.88, according to the sheriff’s office.
Gushlaw was arraigned in Oswego County consolidated court.
