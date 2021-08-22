Sheriff discourages unnecessary Oneida Lake travel; Canal locks closed due to high water

This file photo provided by the New York State Department of Conservation shows a fisherman on Oneida Lake. Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton on Sunday discouraged any unnecessary travel on Oneida Lake and Oneida River due to high water.

 NYSDEC photo

OSWEGO — Oswego County law enforcement official on Sunday urged boaters to avoid unnecessary travel on Oneida Lake until high waters recede.

Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton said in a press release that "dangerously high" water is causing shoreline flooding, as well as hiding hazards like shore walls, rocks and floating debris typically visible when the water is lower.

"Wakes from passing boats could cause additional damage for businesses and homes along the lake shore," the sheriff's statement said. "Hazard buoys may have been displaced due to strong currents."

The New York State Canal System, of which the Oswego Canal is a part, has also closed its locks due to the high water. The sheriff's office said the abnormally swollen waterways are expected to return to normal in several days.

