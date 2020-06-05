Sheriff: 2 women had more than 200 pounds of marijuana

RICHLAND — A traffic stop this week on I-81 yielded two arrests and more than 200 pounds of marijuana, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Amber Johnson, 37, of Lafayette, New York, and Keri Bucktooth, 39, of Nedrow, New York, were both charged with first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, on June 3. Johnson was also charged with speeding and several traffic infractions as the driver of the vehicle, a 2020 GMC Yukon.
According to police, the pair were southbound on the interstate and transporting 224 pounds of pot and $2,000 cash when pulled over and arrested. Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is still ongoing but I-81 is a “common route taken for the transportation of large quantities of guns, drugs and money.”
Johnson and Bucktooth were arrainged in Oswego County centralized arraingment court and released on their own recognizance.
