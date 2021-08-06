HASTINGS, N.Y. – An Oswego County man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in the town of Hastings on Thursday night.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said 56-year-old Douglas Rice, of Hastings, was pronounced dead on the scene Thursday night shortly after the crash on county Rt. 33 in Hastings. Authorities said Friday the incident is still under investigation.
Deputies responded to the crash near the Caughdenoy Links Golf Course shortly after 8:40 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities’ preliminary investigation determined a 2015 Nissan sedan driven by Rice was traveling north on county Route 33 when the car went off the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning multiple times. Rice was the sole occupant of the vehicle, authorities said, and the Nissan was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
New York State Police, Oswego County fire coordinator, Menter Ambulance, Oswego County Dive Team and volunteer firefighters from Caughdenoy, Mexico, Hastings and Constantia, assisted Oswego County Sheriff’s deputies on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.