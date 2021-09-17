FULTON — Fulton school administrators and leaders this week appointed retired Fulton Police Officer Ken Sheldon as the district’s school resource officer, marking the second time Sheldon has served the district in this capacity.
Before taking the position, Sheldon worked for the Mexico Academy and Central School District as its resource officer and also was a lieutenant in the Fulton City Police Department.
“He brought experience with him and was in the role recently,” Fulton City School District (FCSD) Superintendent Brian Pulvino said, noting the selection committee felt Sheldon had the “qualities” fi t for the position.
Pulvino noted during Tuesday’s FCSD Board of Education meeting that Sheldon was “the original” SRO, working in this capacity while with the Fulton Police Department.Before this school year, Pulvino said the district worked with the police department and had fulltime, active-duty officers as their resource officers.
A school resource officer is a district official responsible for maintaining a safe environment for students and staff throughout all district buildings, according to the New York School Boards Association. However, for FCSD school resource officers, the position goes further than just keeping kids safe, according to Pulvino.
“Our school resource officer provides training, develops relationships with families and kids and develops relationships so kids feel comfortable going to an officer,” Pulvino said. “He has those connections to know what is happening in the community.”
Sheldon will serve as the resource officer for a one-year term, Pulvino said.For more information, visit www. fultoncsd.org or call 315-593-5500.
