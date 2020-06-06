Sharps Pond Dam 1 step closer to demolition

FULTON — The more than 100-year-old Sharps Pond Dam is inching closer to demolition, with city officials this week approving an environmental review of the dam removal project despite objections from some residents and councilors.
The Fulton Common Council on Tuesday narrowly approved a state environmental quality review for the dam removal project that declares the decommissioning of the structure, which would eliminate an existing pond and revert it back to Waterhouse Creek, would result in no major environmental impact or damage. The vote comes three years after a state inspection noted Sharps Pond Dam demonstrated "a serious and concerning lack of maintenance and deterioration.”
The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) flagged the Sharps Pond Dam as in need of repair as far back as 2007 but the cash-strapped city never made the necessary repairs. DEC regulators said the city had two options — reconstruct the dam and perform annual maintenance, or decommission it to restore the natural creek.
The six-member Fulton council split Tuesday's vote to move the decommissioning project forward, calling on Mayor Deana Michaels to cast the tie-breaking vote. Her affirmative vote moved the project forward.
A number of Fulton officials in recent years have repeatedly said replacing the dam would be too costly, but some councilors are fighting to keep the dam and the pond it created
