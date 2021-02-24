Senior swimmer Smith honored at tri meet vs. Mexico, Weedsport

OSWEGO — The Oswego High School boys varsity swimming and diving team honored its lone senior before Tuesday’s tri-meet against the combined Mexico and Weedsport squad but could not pull out a victory on the scoreboard.
The Bucs fell to the Tigers 128-58 and to the Warriors 97-85. Oswego swam virtually against both teams while Mexico/Weedsport shared the pool at Mexico High School. It was another virtual meet for Oswego swimmers, who also competed solo in a virtual, delayed meet versus Fulton last week.
Oswego coach Josh Lerch said during the week in practices, most of the student-athletes would same events they swam against the Red Raiders and focus on fine-tuning technique.
“We had mixed results, and that’s alright. We haven’t really let up on the training,” Lerch said. “The guys that have been on the team awhile, they know what their goal is — be faster.”
Senior Jake Smith is a four-year diving and breaststroke specialist and with his parents in attendance, was recognized for his contribution to the team. He went on to a six-dive score of 349.28, just 10 points off his score a week ago against Fulton when he dove a 358.58.
Smith was primarily a diver when he joined the team but according to Lerch, he “learned how to swim competitively” during his first season and was a “natural breaststroker.” During his Senior Day meet, Smith swam a 1:12.68 in the 100-yard breaststroke, taking second in the meet against Weedsport and third against Mexico.
“In regards to the normal things a captain would do, you can’t do so many of those things because a lot of that role is team building [outside of practices],” Lerch said. “Jake’s been helpful especially with the divers. With an eighth-grade diver in the mix there, I think Connor [Albright] appreciates his experience.”
Against Weedsport, the 200-yard Medley Relay of Quinten Deckenberger, Treyse Miller, Smith and Jack Tonkin won with a time of 1:58.55. Miller also won both the 200-yard Individual Medley (2:25.71) and 100-yard Breaststroke (1:12.68).
Tonkin won the diving portion of the meet with a final score of 401.03 against the Warriors. Against the Tigers, Tonkin’s diving score was the lone first-place finish for the Bucs.
Several swimmers caught Lerch’s eye with impressive times and feats including Shane Bond finishing his first varsity 200-yard freestyle in 2:11.10. Lerch was also impressed Deckenberger’s performance in both the 200 IM and 100-yard butterfly.
“Connor, our eighth-grade diver, broke 29 [seconds] in his [50-yard] freestyle in the relay, which is pretty awesome for him,” Lerch said. “Our divers are not swimming at all, really. We just don’t have the time. They normally would be. The fact that he’s going that fast means we’re going to make sure he swims a lot over the next few seasons.”
Oswego (0-3) was scheduled to travel to Auburn on Friday but that meet will be held virtually due to restrictions placed by the Auburn YMCA, home of the Maroon swim team. Both teams in the same pool would exceed capacity restrictions, officials said.
With a meet on Saturday at Nottingham in Syracuse, Lerch added that he is hopeful the Bucs can travel to that meet, but the decision is out of his hands.
“The next two days, our focus will be on fun and fine-tuning. We’re not going to be putting in a lot of yards,” Lerch said. “Then we’ll really go after it on Friday and Saturday to try to finish the season on the right note.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.