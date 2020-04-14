Seneca Street Bikeway under construction

OSWEGO — The long-awaited Seneca Street Bikeway project, aimed at creating a more pedestrian and bike friendly corridor through the northwest sector of the Port City, is under construction and could be finished by mid-June.
The West Seneca Street Bikeway project, which officials say would both aesthetically improve the streetscape and increase safety by instituting traffic calming measures, received final approval from the Oswego Common Council in October after more than three years of planning. Hannibal-based W.D. Malone Trucking and Excavating broke ground on the roughly $725,000 project last week and expect to be finish by early summer.
Port City officials have said the Bikeway project would create a better physical connection between SUNY Oswego, downtown and the waterfront, in addition to calming traffic, improving safety and creating a more appealing visual aesthetic in the area.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow called the Seneca Street Bikeway endeavor “a multifaceted project” with several objectives, including reducing vehicle speeds and creating a “direct conduit” connecting the Oswego River, downtown, historic Port City neighborhoods and the SUNY Oswego community and campus.
Barlow said motorists often use West Seneca Street as an alternate route to state Route 104, which runs parallel to West Seneca Street. He said West Seneca Street is “not an appropriate use or setting” for such vehicle speed or traffic, and the curb bump outs would narrow the roadway, forcing cars to slow down and recognize the area is “a dense, residential neighborhood.
“It is an initiative that should promote and encourage walkability and neighborhood activity in the area,” the mayor said previously. “We really need to focus on accommodating pedestrians and recreational neighborhood activity, just the same way we’ve accommodated vehicular traffic over the last thirty years.”
City officials have said the implementation of bike lanes is aimed at encouraging pedestrian and cycling traffic along the corridor, which connects the college to downtown. As part of the project, contractors are planning to install new curbing, sidewalks and curb bump outs, along with enhanced landscaping on West Seneca Street, from West Second Street to West Seventh Street.
Roadway painting and enhanced crosswalks to slow traffic heading up and down the east-west running Seneca Street hill are also included.
Barlow said the Bikeway, which includes enhanced landscaping in the area, also serves as a beautification project that complements significant private investment already made in the neighborhood in recent years by homeowners and the Oswego Renaissance Association. He said the city also intends to start an “adopt a bump out” landscaping program for nearby homeowners.
Initially unveiled in spring 2016, the project received a $245,000 grant in December 2016 from the state Regional Economic Development Council. Port City officials in 2019 hired Liverpool-based Barton & Loguidice to complete design and engineering work for the project, and ultimately awarded the construction contract to W.D. Malone in October.
The project was delayed in part because the city ran into several issues related to the sewer separation project in 2018 that delayed the Bikeway construction.
Barlow previously said a desire to see continued growth in the historic Port City neighborhood led officials to push for the Bikeway, but in the absence of significant safety measures the corridor may have created an unsafe environment for cyclists.
“The high volume, high speed traffic is not conducive to neighborhood growth so we believe if we reduce the traffic and speed, we will only add to the revitalization efforts in this area of the city,” Barlow said.
The initial cost estimate for the project was about $490,000, but the only two bids returned were well in excess of that number. Barlow said the council could send the project to bid again or attempt to scale back the project to cut costs. Councilors ultimately decided to move forward with W.D. Malone’s bid despite councilors Ron Tesoriero, R-6th Ward, and John Gosek Jr., R-5th Ward, voting no.
Tesoriero, who objected to the cost of the project when it was approved in October, said a similar endeavor to calm traffic on Syracuse Avenue achieved its goals. He said the project would likely calm traffic and beautify the area, but called the city’s roughly $500,000 cost an “awful lot of money” and “a little exorbitant” for the scope of work.
Other members of the council, including Council President Rob Corradino, R-7th Ward, and Council Vice President Kevin Hill, R-3rd Ward, said at the time the city had set aside funds for the project and noted residents have been waiting for the work for more than two years. Councilor Susan McBrearty, D-1st Ward, who represents the area in which the project would be completed, said late last year her constituents are “very excited” at the progress.
