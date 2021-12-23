FULTON — A second person has been arrested in connection with the shooting of two men that left one dead and another critically injured in the early morning hours of Dec. 4 at 610 Rochester St. in Fulton, according to a state police press release.
Norman A. Newsome, 38, of Syracuse, was taken into custody on Dec. 13 in Salt Point, New York by Troops K and F of the New York State Police, according to the release.
State police said Newsome was charged with murder in the 2nd degree, a class A-1 felony; attempted murder in the 2nd degree, a class B felony; and attempted robbery in the 1st degree, a class C felony.
Newsome was arraigned in the city of Fulton court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail without bail, according to the release.
Britani E. Yerdon, 29, of Syracuse was previously arrested in connection with the same shooting and charged with murder in the 2nd degree, a class A-1 felony; attempted murder in the 2nd degree, a class B felony; and attempted robbery in the 1st degree, a class C felony, police reported.
Yerdon was arraigned in Fulton court and was remanded to Oswego County Jail without bail, a news release stated.
State police, along with Fulton police, responded to a reported shooting at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 4 at 610 Rochester St., Fulton. Police discovered a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, and another 41-year-old man with a single gunshot wound.
Both men were transported to Upstate University Hospital, according to a state police press release.
Aaron A. Smith, 41, of 610 Rochester St. in Fulton, died as a result of his injuries.
The identity of the second man, who remained in critical condition, has not been announced.
The investigation is continuing.
Commented