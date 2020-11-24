Search and Rescue Team gets big response to its own call for aid

MEXICO — The Oswego County Pioneer Search and Rescue team had already finished the hardest part of its latest project when leaders reached out to the public for a little assistance — and got a whole lot more.
Founded in 1971 and now on the eve of its golden anniversary, the search and rescue team (SAR) stands ready at all hours of the day any day of the year to assist local law enforcement and state officials with missing persons tracking and extraction. Oswego County SAR team members describe themselves as striving to provide a “professional, qualified team of citizen volunteers” for extra manpower during the first crucial hours of a missing person report.
The Oswego County SAR team took control earlier this month of a new piece of equipment they’ve been saving for: a mobile command center repurposed from a retired ambulance. The vehicle would provide a single rally point and resupply area for members and law enforcement during active searches, according to President Aaron Albrecht.
“It’s going to give us a unit that’s contained and remove extra steps so we can get where we need with all our equipment,” he told The Palladium-Times Monday.
The next hurdle: outfitting the inside of the mobile command center. The medium duty chassis can accommodate what Albrecht envisioned as multiple work stations with computer mapping and monitoring, as well as “four to five different types of radio communication” depending on where in the state the team is responding.
High-functioning technology of the variety the Oswego County SAR team needs doesn’t come cheap and having just invested substantially in getting the vehicle’s title, organization officials found themselves in a role reversal: now, they were the ones calling for aid.
The community responded quickly — an online fundraiser quickly surpassed its modest $1,500 goal and will likely double that total.
“All the members and their network of family and friends, they see the passion we have and the good things we’re doing and want to be part of that,” Albrecht said.
The Oswego County SAR team recently finished its latest training academy and its roster now numbers 30 volunteers. The team has been called out for missing person alerts 45 times already in 2020, already surpassing 2019’s total of 40.
Fulton author Jim Farfaglia in 2018 released “Pioneers: The Story of Oswego County’s Search and Rescue Team” available at the river’s end bookstore in Oswego. The SAR team’s success and community support in their fundraiser “doesn’t surprise” Farfaglia.
“They’ve always been at the forefront of innovation for search and rescue,” Farfaglia said, noting at the time of its forming in 1971, the SAR team was the only one of its kind in the entire northeast United States.
“They’ve really become role models for other search and rescue teams in the area,” Farfaglia said.
Next year will mark the Oswego County SAR team’s 50th anniversary a bittersweet milestone for those who know the full story of the organization’s founding, Farfaglia said. On July 10, 1971, 8-year-old Douglas Legg of Oswego County went missing during a family vacation in the Adirondacks and several Fultonians traveled to Essex County in the northeast corner of New York to aid in the search.
“There was no organization to the search,” Farfaglia recalls. “The disappearing of Douglas Legg was really the catalyst for the forming of the Pioneer Search and Rescue team.”
The Palladium-Times will explore the founding and history of the Oswego County SAR team in an upcoming serial set to debut in May. For more information on local search and rescue, visit oswegocountysar.com or find them on Facebook or P.O. Box 229, Parish, NY, 13131.
