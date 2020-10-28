SCRIBA — Scriba residents can weigh in tonight on the town’s 2021 spending and revenue plan, which will reduce town property taxes nearly 10 percent, at a call-in public hearing
The $3.7 million proposed budget calls for a property tax rate of $1.86 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $2.04 per $1,000 in the current budget year, according to Supervisor Jim Oldenburg. The spending plan calls for $1.9 million in general fund expenses and $1.8 million in highway spending.
“The 2021 budget is a very respectable budget and went down some for our taxpayers, which is always a good thing, and we stayed under the tax cap,” Oldenburg said, referring to the state’s property tax cap — often hailed as a 2 percent cap — that caps property tax growth at 1.56 percent for the coming year.
The Scriba Town Board is holding a public hearing on the budget via teleconference at 6 p.m. today. Call in information can be found on the town website at scribany.org.
Revenues are expected to reach nearly $2.9 million, and the budget utilizes $200,000 in fund balance, or savings from previous years, leaving roughly $650,000 to be raised through taxes.
“We’re in a good financial position,” Oldenburg told The Palladium-Times this week. “The town of Scriba is in decent shape, but we want to keep it that way.”
Oldenburg said town officials, who he called “trustees of the people’s money,” have been keeping a watchful eye on spending. The supervisor called the 2021 proposed plan “a good budget,” and noted though sales tax revenues are down slightly, it hasn’t crippled the town due to a strong tax base that includes the Exelon-owned nuclear plants and Novelis.
Spending is largely in line with the current year, Oldenburg said, but one big savings in the coming year will come from the closure of the town’s long-running School-Aged Child Care (SACC) Program. Oldenburg said the closure of the program would save about $20,000, and town officials are also seeking to sell the building that once housed the program and put it back on the tax rolls.
“We don’t have a specific use for it, so it’s a piece of property we’d rather get back on the tax rolls and not have taxpayers responsible for it,” Oldenburg said.
Oldenburg noted SACC was “a great program” and “a good thing (the town) offered to the community,” adding his two children attended the program, but in recent years attendance had dwindled and the program was no longer self-sustaining.
“It’s a shame, but you have to know when,” Oldenburg said of the program, calling it’s closure “a good fiscal decision.”
Another positive development impacting the town’s tax rate was an increase in the assessed taxable value of the town, Oldenburg said, adding the overall increased value of the town helps keep the tax rate down.
The town also reached a five-year deal with the Scriba Volunteer Fire Department that does not include any funding increases for the first two years, Oldenburg said, with a 1 percent increase in year three and 2 percent increases in years four and five of the contract.
“We thought that was very respectable, so that’s something to look forward to as far as no major increases in the fire contract,” the supervisor said, adding there was no increase in the cost of garbage pickup as well.
