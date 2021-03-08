Schumer touts Senate rescue package, House expected to vote Wednesday

WASHINGTON — The $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package approved by the U.S. Senate over the weekend includes $1,400 checks for most Americans and billions in direct aid for New York and its municipalities, including Oswego County and its towns and cities.
The so-called American Rescue Plan would deliver $23.8 billion in direct aid to New York's state and municipal governments, in addition to $30 billion for state agencies, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has been advocating for aid to state and local governments since last summer. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the measure Wednesday, a day later that initially anticipated.
Schumer in a statement Monday declared "help is on the way," and shared details of the Senate package. The longtime Democratic leader called the rescue plan a vital and substantial injection of funding for cash-strapped localities, which can use the money to pay for essential services, retain frontline workers and offset lost revenues and added costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding can also be used to provide relief for small businesses, hard-hit industries and infrastructure investments to help rebuild local economies. Schumer noted the funding would keep local economies afloat and essential services running while the vaccination effort continues.
"After fighting this pandemic on the frontlines, New York's counties and municipalities were loud and clear: they needed help and they needed it now to keep frontline workers on the job and prevent brutal service cuts. And today, to all towns, villages, cities, and counties throughout New York I say: help is on the way," Schumer said, noting state and local funding was his "top priority."
All told, the legislation would provide more than $12.5 billion to New York state, $6 billion to major cities, $3.9 billion for counties and $825 million for small cities, towns and villages within the state.
President Biden is expected to sign the bill shortly after it is passed in the House, as federal officials rush to complete the deal before some current benefits expire March 14.
Under the current framework of the deal, Oswego County would receive $22.72 million, with the cities of Fulton and Oswego receiving $1.22 and $1.89 million, respectively.
The following is a list of allocations to towns and villages in Oswego County in the recently approved federal stimulus package:
Albion — $250,000
Amboy — $140,000
Boylston — $60,000
Constantia — $530,000
Granby — $710,000
Hannibal — $500,000
Hastings — $1.01 million
Mexico — $560,000
Minetto — $170,000
New Haven — $310,000
Orwell — $130,000
Oswego Town — $830,000
Palermo — $390,000
Parish — $270,000
Redfield — $60,000
Richland — $610,000
Sandy Creek — $410,000
Schroeppel — $890,000
Scriba — $710,000
Volney — $620,000
West Monroe — $450,000
Williamstown — $140,000
Funds may be used by state and local governments in a variety of ways, including to cover costs associated with responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality.
Localities can also use the funding to cover revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, make investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure, and to support essential workers by providing premium pay or providing grants to eligible employers that employ essential workers.
