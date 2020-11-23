Schumer: Rural counties need more COVID help

LOWVILLE — Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer was upstate Monday to introduce a two-part plan to help rural communities get better access to personal protective equipment (PPE).
The Protect Our Heroes Act of 2020 would be a critical tool for rural communities in the face of the oncoming COVID-19 wave, and Schumer demanded the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) release $9 billion he says they are holding improperly. Freeing up those funds would boost COVID testing access nationwide.
“With flu season upon us and a resurgence of COVID in New York, in order to keep everyone safe, we're going to need rapid tests and PPE — and we're going to need them quickly,” Schumer said.
The Protect Our Heroes Act of 2020 would boost access in attaining PPE for rural businesses and communities. The bill would allocate $10 billion to grow the Strategic National Stockpile’s (SNS) PPE reserves and create a $1 billion program to support small businesses producing PPE. The SNS is the United States repository of medical supplies or pharmaceuticals meant to combat illnesses across the country.
“The recent surge in cases might bring us all back to, or beyond, the peak of levels we saw earlier this year, which is why we must do everything in our power to avoid a repeat of widespread testing and PPE shortages,” Schumer said.
According to Schumer, the $9 billion for rural PPE he negotiated in the CARES act has not yet been used by the HHS for a national testing regime.
“The HHS has $9 billion sitting there that we appropriated. I negotiated the original CARES bill with (President Donald Trump’s) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin,” Schumer said, appearing in front of the Lewis County Office Building. “We put in money for testing to give to the counties, to give to the state for testing. Nine billion dollars is sitting there, and we are asking them to let that money go.”
Schumer hopes that the bill will be passed and implemented before the conclusion of the 116th congressional session at the start of 2021.
“If we get this passed, quickly, before we adjourn in Mid-December, that could really speed things up, and by January, the PPE will start being available,” he said.
Another component of the Protect Our Heroes Act, according to Schumer, would be to require the federal government to regularly release reports on PPE inventory and capacity and “provide direction for bolstering domestic manufacturing to provide those supplies” where needed. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) would be mandated to “provide recommendations on how the president may use existing authorities to purchase a sufficient supply of PPE to combat this virus.” That final point could be interpreted as a jab at outgoing President Donald Trump, who took major criticism is the early moths of the pandemic for not coordinating a federal PPE response causing states to have to compete for items.
